ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mitchell, KY

Redwood helps kids and adults grow and succeed

By Katie Forcade
spectrumnews1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Katirina Proud is the director of children’s services at Redwood in Northern Kentucky. She said she’s been doing this for 23 years. She said she gets to do what she loves, which is helping kids. Sometimes she even get to act like a kid herself and dress...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How Parents of Gray Divorce Can Help Their Adult Children

Adult children of gray divorce may report experiencing distress and a wide range of painful emotions. Parental gray divorce can create never-imagined losses for adult children. Parents of gray divorce can help minimize the adverse effects on their adult children and grandchildren. This post is the first in a series...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KRQE News 13

Recyclothes event helps kids in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a record-breaking day for Locker 505 at its annual Recyclothes event. People lined up Saturday to donate their gently used clothing to the program. Locker 505 works to give kids in need clothing for the school year. Usually, they fill one bin with clothing but this year, they had so […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Fort Mitchell, KY
PIX11

Getting kids ready to make ‘adult money’ decisions

The children in our lives graduate from high school or college and we magically expect them to know what to do with money.  But are they ready to make financial decisions?  Are we setting the right examples for them?   PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked with certified financial planner Bobbie Rebell, author of the new book […]
KIDS
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
The Repository

Kendal Rautzhan: Tales with affirmation for kids, adults

Kids obviously need food, shelter, and other basic necessities. They also need unconditional love. Beyond that, children need someone to guide them, listen to them, and give them the tools they need to successfully navigate their way through life. That sounds like a hefty laundry list. In a way, it...
CANTON, OH
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
WTRF- 7News

The Ohio Valley welcomes you to its 3rd annual Easter Egg Hunt

The Ohio Valley welcomes you to its 3rd annual Ohio Valley Easter Egg Hunt. This year they will be helping to raise funds for A Special Wish of the Ohio Valley. On April 9th, 2022, the Easter Egg Hunt will be located at the Red Devils Football Field in St. Clairsville for the surrounding communities, […]
SOCIETY
PopSugar

The 7 Best Loft Beds For Kids and Adults

Simply put: loft beds are cool. The idea of climbing up a ladder and crawling into your own elevated sleeping space is not only fun but also a great way to save room in a dorm or city apartment. There are a number of loft beds on the market for both kids and adults that can fit twin-size or full-size mattresses, and some even have desks to create a cozy work-from-home nook underneath — a small yet extremely useful feature.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
PennLive.com

Northside Ride promotes bike safety, skills and fun in Carlisle

Dozens of bicyclists take part in the annual Northside Ride, a community bicycle trip around Carlisle’s Northside neighborhood, to promote bike safety, skills and awareness. It also is a very public demonstration of bicycles as an effective form of sustainable transportation in Carlisle and Pennsylvania. Saturday’s 3.8-mile ride included...
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy