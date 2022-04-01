ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

1 arrested after man shot in Logan Heights dispute

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
 1 day ago

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police Thursday arrested a man accused of shooting another man after a dispute at his Logan Heights home.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to 57-year-old Geraldo Soto’s home at 3000 Logan Ave., Officer Robert Heims said. A group of four men went to Soto’s home Thursday for undisclosed reasons when they reportedly started arguing and making threats, police say.

According to Heims, Soto said he retrieved his gun because he was in fear, at which point the four men fled the residence.

Soto fired the weapon “several times,” hitting one of them, identified as a 28-year-old man, in the elbow. The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

Soto was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail early Friday morning, jail records show. He faces a felony count of assault with a firearm on a person. His bail is set at $50,000.

Detectives from SDPD’s Central Division are investigating.

Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

