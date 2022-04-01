ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro thieves distract clerk, steal $8K in gaming laptops

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmzBE_0ewUA1Ap00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A theft investigation is underway in Murfreesboro after three suspects were seen stealing laptops on a store’s surveillance cameras.

According to Murfreesboro police, the suspects entered a Game Stop located at 1970 Old Fort Parkway on March 17 and took three Razer gaming laptops valued at $8,000.

DUI arrest at BNA, suspect unable to make payment at garage

In the video, the suspects were seen walking in the store and distracting an employee. Police said the other two suspects then went into the back office and took the gaming laptops without paying. All three were wearing masks at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Miller at (629) 201-5662 or submit a tip via email to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov .

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

