2021-22 Team: Guelph Storm (OHL) NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings: 27th (among NA Skaters) Danny Zhilkin is an intriguing prospect heading into the 2022 NHL Draft. He was upgraded to an ‘A’ rating on the NHL Central Scouting’s Player to Watch list back in November after jumping out to 15 points in 16 games with the Guelph Storm to start the season. It’s not something that’s done regularly, but after the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) lost their entire 2020-21 season due to concerns with the pandemic, Central Scouting made the exception for three players who looked like they had greatly improved their draft stock and should be considered for the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

