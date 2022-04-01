ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUROPE GAS-Prices down on relief Russia won't turn off gas taps soon.

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Updates throughout)

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices turned negative on Friday afternoon on some relief that Russian gas taps would not be turned off immediately.

European governments and companies were working on Friday on a common approach to Russia’s demand that they pay for its gas in roubles as the threat of an imminent supply halt eased.

At 1338 GMT, the benchmark front-month contract for May delivery < in the Dutch gas market was down 3.40 euros at 117.60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the next day contract was 4.21 euros lower at 119.50 euros/MWh.

In the British gas market, the day-ahead price was 2.70 pence lower at 282.30 pence per therm, while the contract for May delivery was 10.00 pence down at 290.00 p/therm.

The Kremlin said on Friday it would not immediately turn off the taps to Europe as payments on deliveries due after April 1 come in the second half of this month and May. That message sparked relief on markets and gas prices, which had risen earlier on fears of disruption, fell.

“If things remained like this, all in all not a lot would change,” Italy’s Ecology Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani told state broadcaster RAI.

Under the decree signed by Putin, foreign buyers of Russian gas must open rouble accounts in state-controlled Gazprombank from Friday to allow foreign currency to be converted to roubles.

Analysts said the plan, which puts Gazprom at the heart of the trade, was more about shielding it from future sanctions than depriving Europe of gas.

“If Putin turns off the gas it might only be for a relatively short period of time, he needs our money and cannot reroute all the natural gas,” one European gas trader said.

Russian gas via the Yamal-Europe pipeline has resumed eastward flows from Germany to Poland, while westbound flows via other major routes were steady despite Putin’s threat.

The so-called summer gas season starts on April 1 when typically demand starts to decline. Pressure is building for gas to be pumped into storage during this summer.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract was up 1.90 euros at 78.37 euros per tonne.

Emissions regulated under Europe’s carbon market rose by 8.4% last year excluding aviation, as economic activity rebounded following the coronavirus pandemic, preliminary European Commission data examined by carbon analysts at Refinitiv showed on Friday. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jason Neely and Nina Chestney)

