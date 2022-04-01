ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

April 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

By WMAR STAFF
During the month of March Baltimore City reported 26 homicides and 60 non-fatal shootings.

That is six more homicides and 44 more non-fatal shootings than at this time last year.

In September 2020, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in the city.

Here is April:
Northwest District Shooting Investigation

4/2 - 12:02 a.m., A 22-year-old man was shot in the 1300 block of West Baltimore Street. He was transported to an area hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

4/1 - 6:54 p.m., Two men, ages 20 and 19 were shot in the 4400 block of Reisterstown Road.

4/1 - 7:04 a.m., A 38-year-old man was shot in the 1200 block of East 36th Street. The man was later treated and released from an area hospital.

