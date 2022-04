Liverpool’s time at the top of the Premier League table was brief, but manager Jurgen Klopp insists they are in the position they wanted to be heading into next week’s pivotal clash with Manchester City.A 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off saw the Reds return to top spot for the first time since September to put the pressure on City, who responded with a straightforward victory at Burnley to re-establish their one-point cushion.But, having been 14 points adrift of their title rivals in January, Klopp is more than happy with where his team are now.“I really...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO