Jennifer Lopez Offered a Chic Take on the Classic Blue Jean

By Alicia Brunker
In Style
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez just test-drove spring's favorite denim trend. While it's not cutoff season quite yet, J.Lo found the perfect in-between until then, putting a cool spin on the classic blue jean. On Thursday, Lopez was spotted with boyfriend...

www.instyle.com

Comments / 10

YesNoMaybe
1d ago

The whole world is obsessed with their phones. Even him. And there he is with HER and looks like hes no different than the rest of the population. Give them less than 6 months and that ho will be in the prowl again.

Reply
5
Guest
1d ago

And we care why it's so enough of these two please

Reply
11
BEAUTY & FASHION
CELEBRITIES
