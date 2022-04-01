Blue Jays give manager Charlie Montoyo contract extension through 2023 season

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo's new extension gives team club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Per Davidi, the agreement was completed in "recent weeks" and "provides another layer of security for the 56-year-old, who is heading into his fourth season with the club." The Blue Jays' winning percentage has increased in each year under Montoyo, as they went 67-95 (.414) in 2019, 32-28 (.533) in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign and then went 91-71 (.562) last year.

Toronto is considered one of, if not the favorite in the AL East and the entire American League after a winter that saw them acquire Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman and All-Star starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, among others. Though they lost talented players like Marcus Semien and Robbie Ray in recent months, the Blue Jays already boast a fearsome lineup that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez and George Springer, as well as a solid starting rotation with Jose Berrios and Hyun Jin Ryu.

Montoyo's club will open their regular season at 7:07 p.m. ET on April 8 against the Texas Rangers.