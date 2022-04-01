ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays give manager Charlie Montoyo contract extension through 2023 season

By Victor Barbosa
 1 day ago
Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo's new extension gives team club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Per Davidi, the agreement was completed in "recent weeks" and "provides another layer of security for the 56-year-old, who is heading into his fourth season with the club." The Blue Jays' winning percentage has increased in each year under Montoyo, as they went 67-95 (.414) in 2019, 32-28 (.533) in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign and then went 91-71 (.562) last year.

Toronto is considered one of, if not the favorite in the AL East and the entire American League after a winter that saw them acquire Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman and All-Star starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, among others. Though they lost talented players like Marcus Semien and Robbie Ray in recent months, the Blue Jays already boast a fearsome lineup that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez and George Springer, as well as a solid starting rotation with Jose Berrios and Hyun Jin Ryu.

Montoyo's club will open their regular season at 7:07 p.m. ET on April 8 against the Texas Rangers.

