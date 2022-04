LINDALE — Henderson scored two early runs and five late runs to score a 9-2 win over the Lindale Lady Eagles on Friday in a District 16-4A softball game. Jaci Taylor had three hits for the Lady Lions, including a double. Charli Bird had two hits. Adding singles were Kloee Carroll, Chloe Ellis and Sunny Goens.

LINDALE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO