West Palm Beach, FL

Arquitectonica opens first Palm Beach County office in downtown West Palm

By Lidia Dinkova
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProlific Miami-based architecture firm Arquitectonica opened its first office in Palm Beach County, as it expands its project design portfolio in West Palm Beach. The firm leased 5,000 square feet at Rosemary Square, Stephen Ross’ mixed-use development in downtown West Palm Beach. The office is at 477 South Rosemary Avenue, according...

