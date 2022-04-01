Arquitectonica opens first Palm Beach County office in downtown West Palm

Effective: 2022-03-24 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Palm Beach County through 215 PM EDT At 142 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jupiter to West Palm Beach to near Village Of Golf. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Tequesta, Juno Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, North Palm Beach, Lantana, Lake Park and Atlantis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
