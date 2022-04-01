ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

North Carolina Skippy Peanut Butter Part Of A Nation Wide Recall

By clane
country1037fm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkippy is recalling some of their peanut butter because it may contain fragments of stainless steel. NBC...

country1037fm.com

Comments / 1

