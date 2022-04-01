Manchester hires assistant manager who had similar post in Enfield

MANCHESTER — The town today announced the selection of Kasia Purciello as its new assistant general manager, a role she has held in Enfield since 2019.

During her time in Enfield, Purciello assisted with the Enfield’s budget operations and labor relations, managed the town’s 2021 Facilities Consolidation Plan, and spearheaded sustainability initiatives, the town said in a news release said. She also previously served as a budget specialist at the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management.

“Ms. Purciello’s experience managing a full-service municipal organization, a strong background in public finance and administration, and passion for effective and inclusive local government made her stand out in the selection process,” General Manager Steve Stephanou said in a statement. “I am extremely excited for Kasia to join the Town Administration’s leadership team and know she will be a vital part of helping ensure Manchester remains a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable community.”

Purciello will be responsible for assisting Stephanou in overseeing all administrative and operational aspects for the town, which includes 10 departments and 653 municipal employees, the news release said. She holds a master of public administration and bachelor’s degree in political science and human development and family studies from the University of Connecticut.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to be chosen to serve the residents of the Town of Manchester in this capacity,” Purciello said. “I look forward to working alongside the incredibly talented and dedicated members of Town staff, residents and community stakeholders, and the mayor and members of the Board of Directors to help move the town forward and continuously improve.”

Purciello will begin her new role on April 4, the news release said.