ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry to take time off for chemotherapy

By Patrick Deaville
KPLC TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry will...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 13

Related
KPLC TV

KPLC brings home 4 broadcasting awards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC reporter Andrea Robinson was named a Multimedia Journalist of the Year Thursday at the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards. The Prestige Awards honor outstanding achievements in television and radio. TV is split into two categories, large market and small market. KPLC is in the small market category.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Lake Charles, LA
Health
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Native Goes From Security Guard Of A Hospital To Becoming A Doctor

Russell J. Ledet is a native of Lake Charles and over the weekend he broke the stereotype that many have been plagued with of being a young Black man from a certain part of the area with many obstacles facing them. In 2010 Russel was a security Guard of a Baton Rouge hospital, and now he can add the prestigious M.D, Ph.D., and MBA to his resume as he is now Dr. Russell J. Ledet. A married father of 2 can now better serve his community and be the influential person to so many others who have a doubt of their future.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Md Anderson
92.9 THE LAKE

Cheapest Crawfish Prices In Southwest Louisiana

Looking for some spicy crawdads around town? We have a list of restaurants and drive-thrus all across SWLA that have the best prices. Crawfish Fun Fact: I found this article that says the oldest fossil records show crawfish burrows in Australia from over 115 yeas ago. Crawfish farming didn't start to catch on until the 1960s and today Louisiana provides 70-90% of the crawfish consumed in the USA.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: March 31, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 58% of cases from March 17 to March 23 and 49% of deaths from March 17 to March 23.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

10 Places to Get a Great Shrimp Po’boy in Acadiana

I think we have established that we love our food in South Louisiana. One item that has always been a favorite of mine has been the Shrimp Poboy. I don't need it to be Lent or really need an excuse at all to sit down and eat one of these bad boys. Now I know what my favorite restaurant is when it comes to a Shrimp Poboy so I wanted to see what you guys said. The one thing I learned when I was reading through the comments is that people are serious about their Shrimp Poboys. I also realized just how lucky we are here in Acadiana that we have so many wonderful places to choose from when it comes to getting amazing food.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KTBS

Child shot on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - A two-year old was shot at the Towne South Oak apartments Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 7800 Block of Youree Drive. The boy was playing with the gun when it went off and hit him in the leg. He was rushed to Willis Knighton Pierremont and later transferred to Ochsner with non-life threatening issues.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemotherapy#Meteorologist#Cancer#Swla
KPLC TV

SOWELA Family Bonded Together in the Classroom

Many parents want their children to have a good life, and many might direct their children towards higher education to better themselves. Nathan Jack Senior is no different. After spending 12 years as a CDL driver, he decided to join his son Mikail and learn how to weld. “It’s really...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 26, 2022. Calvin B Dejean, 36, Houston, Texas: Violations of protective orders. Zyterius Tajae Cordero Anderson, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; obstruction of justice.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Storm rips roofs from Lake Charles mobile homes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pummeled with rain as severe weather rolled into Southwest Louisiana, some drivers were stuck in the windy conditions, others were trying to seek shelter inside. “The rain was stinging me and I could lean into the wind and it was pushing me back,” resident Kevin...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

No widespread damage reported in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No widespread damage was reported in Southwest Louisiana Wednesday. Numerous tornado warnings were issued from around 11:30 a.m. until around 2 p.m. Wednesday, but KPLC did not receive any reports a tornado touching down. Some wind damage was reported, including downed trees and other minor...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KPLC TV

Learning to fly at the DeRidder flight school

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you were ever wondering what Southwest Louisiana looks like from a bird’s eye view, you can find out at the Beauregard Regional Airport. Flight instructor Seth Sanders may look young, but he’s been around planes his whole life. And now, he’s using his passion to teach others the joy of flying.
DERIDDER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy