KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry to take time off for chemotherapy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 26, 2022. Calvin B Dejean, 36, Houston, Texas: Violations of protective orders. Zyterius Tajae Cordero Anderson, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; obstruction of justice.
