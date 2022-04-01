New restaurants opening at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno
Two new restaurants are opening their doors this weekend at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno. The businesses are each serving up their own Asian-fusion offerings. Mochinut and Wayside Noodles will be officially welcoming customers this Saturday at 11a m. Mochinut is known for its Mochi donut, a combination of American doughnut and Japanese mochi. You can also get a Korean rice hotdog with spicy sausage, mozzarella or both. Wayside Noodles specializes in Vietnamese fusion food, including sushi-inspired spring rolls and various noodles. Campus Pointe officials said there will also be opening day promotions and prizes.
