ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate deal on drastically pared-down Covid aid package may be imminent

By Ed Pilkington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jV1n_0ewU4VvZ00
A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of Corbevax vaccine at a school in Bangalore.

The US Senate is coming close to reaching agreement on a pared-down $10bn emergency aid package for Covid response, amid anger that the deal looks likely to ditch most funding for critical global vaccine efforts.

Senate leaders were indicating to reporters on Friday that a deal was within reach, with a possible vote over the next week. But the package is a pale reflection of the original White House request for $22bn, cutting deep into even the most recent proposal set at $15.6bn.

A large slice of the savings will probably be made at the expense of efforts to support vaccination drives around the world. The Biden administration had asked for $5bn, but as final talks continued it appeared that the amount for global aid could be slashed to as little as $1bn.

Leading Democrats have expressed dismay at the reduction in planned global vaccine efforts. Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House, called the latest proposal “shameful”, pointing out that low vaccination rates in parts of the world run the risk of new Covid variants arising.

“We have said, we have pronounced, everyone knows: none of us is safe, unless all of us are safe,” Pelosi said.

Chris Coons, Democratic senator from Delaware, also decried the global cuts as shortsighted. “There are 2.5 billion people unvaccinated in the world, and that is an ongoing daily risk to the United states,” he told the Washington Post.

Some top Republicans also expressed unease. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader in the Senate, told Punchbowl News that it would be “terribly unfortunate” if international vaccine support were removed from the final deal.

Much of the funding currently earmarked in the proposals would go towards domestic treatments for people with Covid-19 in order to help outcomes and to reduce stress on hospitals. Another slice of the money would go towards research on new vaccines and treatments.

One concern about the reduction in funds is that the US could become less prepared in the event of a renewed surge of infection. Average cases have plateaued in recent days, though there is still concern about BA 2, the new contagious Omicron subvariant that is now dominant in the US and that has seen a spike in Europe and the UK.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned about low vaccination rates in parts of the world. Earlier this month the UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, lamented the “grim reality” that only 13% of people in low-income countries were vaccinated compared with almost 79% in high-income countries.

“The result is more than 60,000 deaths per week, along with an increased risk of the emergence of new variants,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Michelle Bachelet
POLITICO

More than three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package.

Three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package. The Democrats, led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), want to add cash for the restaurant industry — whose government aid ran out far more quickly than expected — and for sectors of the economy that never got direct help, including the fitness, hospitality, live events, and travel industries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Congress sends Biden spending package that omits aid for COVID tests, treatment

WASHINGTON — Congress late Thursday cleared a massive government funding package that includes billions in aid to Ukraine, but Democrats and Republicans remain locked in a stalemate over additional pandemic relief. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier in the day that without billions more in funding, federal testing capacity would begin declining this […] The post Congress sends Biden spending package that omits aid for COVID tests, treatment appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Us Senate#United Nations#The Us Senate#White House#Democrats#Democratic#The Washington Post#Republicans
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

222K+
Followers
61K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy