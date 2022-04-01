ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man charged after pursuit, standoff shuts down I-40 for hours, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 1 day ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after a pursuit and standoff that shut down I-40 for hours.

The incident happened March 31 when the Tennessee Highway Patrol Memphis district received an alert to be on the lookout (BOLO) for a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.

Troopers spotted the truck and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Marlon McCrory, 49, of Clarksdale, Miss., then fled from officers and led them on a chase, THP said.

During the pursuit, THP deployed spike strips that disabled the truck on I-40 in Fayette County near exit 42.

According to officials, McCrory began making threatening gestures toward himself with a weapon.

Troopers backed off and requested help from THP negotiators, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Germantown Police Department.

The standoff lasted several hours, with McCrory eventually being taken into custody by SCSO and Germantown’s Special Operations Unit.

He was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and a medical evaluation, THP said.

He’s charged with felony assault, evading, felon in possession of firearm and for a stolen vehicle.

He’ll be held at the Fayette County Jail upon his release from Regional One.

