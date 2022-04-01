ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

BSU: no new Covid cases, all isolation beds empty

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State University had no confirmed Covid cases over the last week, and there is...

idahonews.com

Post Register

Idaho governor OKs bill to keep older owners in their homes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a property tax reduction for higher-valued houses to keep older, low-income Idaho residents in their homes. The Republican governor last week signed the measure that increases the maximum value of a home that qualifies for the property tax reduction program, called the circuit breaker. The measure adjusts the maximum value of qualifying residential homes to 150% of the median assessed value in a county.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Company Donates Millions To Boise State Football

Bronco fans will get to see their favorite team at a larger level this year thanks to a HUGE donation from the Melaleuca Corporation. The company has made a 4.5 million dollar donation that will vastly improve the viewing experience at Albertson's Stadium. Boise State Athletics announced in a release...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Sawyer, Wayne Elvin III

Wayne Elvin Sawyer III, 51 of Parker, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Wayne Elvin Sawyer III was born on Friday November 6, 1970 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Wayne and Jonnie Sawyer. He joined his sister Theresa at home. Wayne attended several schools...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Rasmuson, Betty

Betty Rasmuson, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 28, 2022, peacefully at her home. Betty was born December 12, 1927, in Delta, Utah, to Oscar Lundberg and Della Mower Lundberg. She grew up and attended schools in Price,Utah. On March 20, 1947, she married Mahlon N Rasmuson in Provo, Utah. Betty and Mahlon made their home in Idaho Falls, where she was the librarian for Skyline High School and Mahlon was the head football coach. She was an avid Bridge player, golfer, and an exceptional seamstress. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was so fun-loving and had a great sense of humor, even up to the end. Betty is survived by her children, Kary (Tim) Cotter, of Bend, OR; Buddy (Kaylie) Mahlon Rasmuson, of Idaho Falls, ID; and Laury R. Ball, of Loveland, CO; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son-in-law, Brian Ball. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Betty 12/12/1927 - 3/28/2022Rasmuson.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Hiatt, Lance

Lance Aldred Hiatt, 54, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health Hospice and his loving family. Lance was born on June 12, 1967, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Jesse A. and Anita L. Hammond Hiatt. He was the second of seven children. Lance attended school in South Jordan, Utah, and Shelley, Idaho. From the time he was born he had places to go and people to see. Lance didn't stay in one spot for long and his smile was contagious. Lance married Bonnie Barney in 2000, and gained a stepson, Spencer Barney. Lance and Bonnie were later divorced. He was an extremely hard worker and worked in various trades. Lance had his CDL and loved driving truck. During his last few years Lance was dedicated to raising a beautiful garden. He loved fishing, gardening, fixing things, the LA Rams football team, and music. Lance loved animals, especially his cat, Twinkie. He loved his family and loved helping them. Lance is survived by his mother, Anita L. Hiatt; brothers, Mark L. Hiatt of Rigby, ID, and Sam M. (Sara) Hiatt of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Wendy G. (Fletch) Mullins of Rigby, ID, Ilene J. (Cory) Stolworthy of Ammon, ID; and Rebecca J. (Matt) Wall of Ammon, ID; stepson, Spencer Barney of Blackfoot, ID; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse A. Hiatt; a baby brother, Jacob Lee Hiatt; and a nephew, Jesse E. Hammon. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lance 6/12/1967 - 3/30/2022Aldred Hiatt.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

CONNELLY: Big Boar is Blackfoot’s gun shop and more

A few years ago, my grandson completed his hunter education requirement and needed a shotgun that would fit him. I wanted something that could stand up to the occasional abuse that comes from being handled by a 12-year-old. I visited some of the bigger stores in Pocatello and Idaho Falls...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Study: Local cities rated among best, worst for safety

When it comes to staying safe from violent crime and property crime, southeast Idaho has some of the best cities to live in, but also some of the most dangerous compared with the rest of the state, according to a new report. SafeWise, a Salt Lake City-based company that tests...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

City of Nampa creates drought task force

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — City of Nampa officials have created a drought task force to help prepare and strategize ways to best use irrigation water given another expected drought season. The task force is represented, in part, by irrigation district leaders, the Idaho Rural Water Association, Zamzows, school leaders...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Flying over the backcountry snowpack, things are looking dry

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Chief meteorologist Roland Steadham took a flight over the Idaho backcountry snowpack and found things were a lot drier than usual. There's usually a lot more snow than he saw while flying. That's why our numbers are getting so low. And with the continued dry spell that we're anticipating for the next week, we're not going to be getting any more snow.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

CSI run-rules Colorado Northwestern

Albertsons Stadium will feature the largest video board in the Mountain West, thanks to an Idaho employer’s generous donation. Jerome’s Ortega signs with Graceland University in Iowa. Updated: 19 hours ago. A Jerome wrestler is going to the Hawkeye State to continue his athletic career. Nworie named an...
JEROME, ID
Post Register

Interfaith Sanctuary on homeless protestors: 'They just want to feel heard'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As Idaho State Police clean out the now-abandoned Statehouse homeless protest, Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director with Interfaith Sanctuary, says that the demonstrators just want to be heard. Demonstrators have been in tents on the Statehouse lawn for weeks, protesting for more resources for homeless people....
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Idaho Falls’ civic and business leaders joined representatives from other Idaho cities this week in 1922 to protest the Oregon Short Line Railroad granting Pocatello lower freight distributing rates. “The Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club and Retail Merchants’ association have named committees to work on the matter and it is probably that Idaho Falls will be represented before the public utilities commission on April 3,” the Idaho Statesman reported. “It is said that should the discriminatory rates go into effect to the favor of Pocatello, it would result in Idaho Falls losing some five wholesale houses now established here and serving the upper Snake River valley.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Take Back Idaho for cronies

There’s a lot to unravel in Jennifer Ellis’ convoluted and completely dishonest portrayal of her new political action committee, Take Back Idaho, and its target, the conservative Idaho Freedom Foundation, whose board I proudly serve on. I’m one of the thousands of Idahoans who donate to the Freedom Foundation because of the great work it’s doing to restore our constitutional republic and end the advancement of socialism.
IDAHO STATE

