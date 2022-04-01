BSU: no new Covid cases, all isolation beds empty

Lance Aldred Hiatt, 54, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health Hospice and his loving family. Lance was born on June 12, 1967, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Jesse A. and Anita L. Hammond Hiatt. He was the second of seven children. Lance attended school in South Jordan, Utah, and Shelley, Idaho. From the time he was born he had places to go and people to see. Lance didn't stay in one spot for long and his smile was contagious. Lance married Bonnie Barney in 2000, and gained a stepson, Spencer Barney. Lance and Bonnie were later divorced. He was an extremely hard worker and worked in various trades. Lance had his CDL and loved driving truck. During his last few years Lance was dedicated to raising a beautiful garden. He loved fishing, gardening, fixing things, the LA Rams football team, and music. Lance loved animals, especially his cat, Twinkie. He loved his family and loved helping them. Lance is survived by his mother, Anita L. Hiatt; brothers, Mark L. Hiatt of Rigby, ID, and Sam M. (Sara) Hiatt of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Wendy G. (Fletch) Mullins of Rigby, ID, Ilene J. (Cory) Stolworthy of Ammon, ID; and Rebecca J. (Matt) Wall of Ammon, ID; stepson, Spencer Barney of Blackfoot, ID; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse A. Hiatt; a baby brother, Jacob Lee Hiatt; and a nephew, Jesse E. Hammon. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lance 6/12/1967 - 3/30/2022Aldred Hiatt.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO