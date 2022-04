CHICAGO (CBS) – Didn't get a chance to fill up your tank at Thursday's gas giveaway? There's another chance for you to fill up your tank for free in Chicago, but this time a South Side church is footing the bill.Thursday we saw huge lines of cars and a little bit of chaos when businessman Willie Wilson gave away $200,000 of gas at ten stations across the city.Now, New Life Covenant Church in the Grand Crossing neighborhood wants to help those in their community. Instead of fuel for the soul, Senior Pastor John Hannah asked his congregation to help 200...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO