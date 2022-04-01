ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

COLUMN-China lifts aluminium exports as Western production slides: Andy Home

By Andy Home
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - China is stepping up exports of aluminium to fill a widening supply gap in Western markets.

The country shipped out 26,378 tonnes of primary aluminium in February, the highest monthly total since 2010. Imports collapsed over the first two months of the year, with the result that China turned a net exporter in February for the first time since November 2019.

This is a significant shift in trade patterns. China sucked in massive amounts of primary metal over 2020 and 2021 as domestic production struggled to match demand.

The pendulum is now moving in the opposite direction as high power prices curtail European production, sending both the London Metal Exchange (LME) price and physical premiums soaring.

The Western supply crunch is also incentivising an accelerating export flow of Chinese semi-manufactured products to Western markets.

Such “semis” exports have historically been the cause of much grief in the global aluminium sector, with Western countries imposing a raft of anti-dumping duties to protect domestic markets.

Right now though, the rest of the world may need China’s metal in whatever form it can get.

CHINA FLIPS TO NET EXPORTER OF PRIMARY METAL

China hasn’t exported much unwrought aluminium since the 2006 imposition of a 15% export tax.

The world’s largest producer of the metal didn’t need to import much either until 2020, when domestic production started stalling as power-hungry smelters curtailed output to meet Beijing’s energy efficiency targets.

China soaked up 1.065 million tonnes of primary aluminium from the rest of the world in 2020 and another 1.580 million last year.

That boom has come to an abrupt end. Imports in January and February slumped to 57,000 tonnes from 245,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021. February’s tally of 18,343 tonnes was the lowest since May 2020.

As LME prices have risen faster than those on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the arbitrage has switched against imports and in favour of exports.

Those of primary metal still have to overcome the export tax headwind and it’s possible that outbound flows are coming from bonded warehouses sitting outside China’s tax regime.

Two shipments accounted for most of February’s exports - 5,000 tonnes to Italy and 20,100 tonnes to Montenegro.

The Balkan country might seem an unlikely destination for Chinese metal, but its only smelter - KAP - wound down primary production at the end of last year due to high power prices.

It is likely using imported metal to feed its product manufacturing lines which are still operating.

PRODUCT EXPORTS ACCELERATE

The widening export-friendly arbitrage is stimulating more shipments of Chinese aluminium products, which not only escape the tax on primary metal but come with a VAT rebate.

Semis exports fell in both 2019 and 2020, partly because China’s own demand was robust and partly because of the growing number of tariff barriers erected by other countries.

That trend reversed sharply last year, when product shipments rose by 18%, and has accelerated this year with exports surging by 21% year-on-year in January and February.

Because of the tax rebate, aluminium is much more likely to flow out of China in this form than as unwrought primary metal.

Researchers at AZ Global consultancy for example estimate that Chinese exporters of plate and strip can currently achieve margins of around $1,000 per tonne by shipping through the arbitrage window.

The likelihood is that semis exports are going to continue growing over the course of the year.

CHINA PRODUCTION RECOVERY

China’s aluminium sector seems to be collectively recovering from its power problems as the government eases back on its quarterly energy efficiency targets.

The country’s annualised output grew by 1.8 million tonnes in January and February, according to the International Aluminium Institute (IAI), and more is on the way.

AZ Global estimates 15 Chinese smelters with collective capacity of 1.2 million tonnes started lifting output in March, with a likely 16% boost to production.

This smelter resurgence however is going to hit the domestic market just at the wrong time, as COVID-19 lock downs cramp demand.

Such Chinese supply-demand mismatches have in the past been resolved by higher semis export flows, and there’s no reason to think this year is going to be any different.

Backlash from other countries however may be conspicuous by its absence this time around, given mounting supply chain problems outside of China.

WESTERN OUTPUT SLIDING

While China’s aluminium production is recovering, that in the rest of the world is falling.

European smelters were already struggling with soaring energy costs before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Power prices have since risen further, with Germany’s Trimet the latest to confirm it is reducing production further at one of its sites.

West European production fell by almost 10% in the first two months of this year, and annualised run-rates slipped below 3.0 million tonnes for the first time ever in February.

There is also a very big question mark over Russian supply, a key component of Europe’s supply chain.

Rusal, the country’s giant aluminium operator, is not directly sanctioned but is facing a growing number of secondary sanctions such as a ban on Australian exports of the alumina needed to run its smelters.

That compounds the company’s raw materials headaches after the closure of its Ukrainian alumina refinery, and there are signs its internal supply chains have backed up all the way to its bauxite operations in Guinea.

The IAI figures show Eastern European aluminium production holding steady over the first two months of the year, but for how long is the big unknown.

Equally uncertain is the status of Russian aluminium as a tradeable commodity given the growing number of companies which are exiting their Russian business after the country’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

European physical premiums are still rising, that for duty-paid aluminium currently at an all-time high of $555 per tonne over LME cash.

U.S. premiums are also on a tear as buyers are forced to compete with Europe for imports.

Both markets need more aluminium. China, it seems, is going to supply it.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Shropshire Star

Australia and New Zealand ‘concerned’ at Chinese deal with Solomon Islands

The deal could lead to a Chinese military presence on the islands of the Pacific nation. The Australian and New Zealand prime ministers voiced concerns on Monday about the potential for a Chinese military presence on the Solomon Islands. A document leaked last week indicates that China could boost its...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Exporter#Aluminium#Column China#Western#European#The London Metal Exchange#Lme#Chinese
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
BBC

The heavy losses of an elite Russian regiment in Ukraine

In any war, there are units that distinguish themselves and others that become symbolic of failure. The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment had high hopes of being the first, but now represents the disintegration of Russia's plan for a quick war. The regiment's commanding officer, Col Sergei Sukharev, was killed in...
MILITARY
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
Reuters

Pressed to choose sides on Ukraine, China trade favors the West

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's warning of "consequences" for any aid China may give to Russia's Ukraine war effort could force Chinese President Xi Jinping to choose between a longstanding lucrative trade relationship with the West and a growing strategic partnership with Moscow. Based on trade...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Chinese trade with Russia feels the sting of Ukraine war

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - Chinese exports to Russia have been buffeted as the rouble swings in value, clear evidence of a ripple effect that Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine are having in China, even as it sticks by its neighbour diplomatically. Chinese multinationals have stayed in Russia...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia's Putin gets Chinese backing to stay in G20

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia later this year and received valuable backing from Beijing on Wednesday in a pushback to suggestions by some members that Russia could be barred from the group. The United States and its Western allies...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy