Karen Ann Argyrakis – Updated

White Sulphur Springs, WV

Karen Ann Argyrakis, 61, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Funeral service will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, White Sulphur Springs, with Pastor John Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in White Sulphur Springs.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the funeral home.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

