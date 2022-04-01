ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Sudan orders use of military to stop Darfur tribal fighting

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0ewU0zM500

A top Sudanese general ordered Friday the use of military force to prevent further tribal violence in the province of South Darfur, after fighting there killed at least 45 people in recent days.

Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the country’s second-in-command, said local authorities should “strike with an iron fist" any who violate the law. In a statement carried by state media, he authorized the implementation of emergency law and the dispersal of any tribal gatherings in the troubled region. However, his language also sparked fears of more fighting.

Sudan’s Darfur region has seen bouts of deadly clashes between rival tribes in recent months as the country remains mired in a wider crisis following last year’s coup, when top generals overthrew a civilian-led government.

The military takeover upended plans for a democratic transition, resulting in near-daily street protests in many Sudanese cities and towns.

According to South Darfur’s security council, of the 45 killed in the past few days, 30 were civilians. A council statement, published by local media, said the fighting started in the province’s Sarqila area after an attack last Saturday on a vehicle belonging to an officer with the Rapid Support Forces, a powerful paramilitary run by Dagalo.

The officer, of the Arab Rezagit tribe, was killed, and a subsequent raid on the suspected attackers' village, believed to be from the non-Arab Falata tribe, sparked deadly fighting.

Since the 2019 overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government, Sudan has faced multiple challenges — including deteriorating security conditions in places such as the war-wrecked Darfur. In 2020, the United Nations closed its peacekeeping mission to Darfur, leading to fears that without a strong state presence, violence would return.

The yearslong Darfur conflict broke out when rebels from the territory’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining of oppression by the Arab-dominated government in the capital, Khartoum.

Al-Bashir’s government responded with a campaign of aerial bombings and raids by the janjaweed militias, which have been accused of mass killings and rapes. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes in Darfur over the years.

Al-Bashir, who has been in prison in Khartoum since his ouster, also faces international charges of genocide and crimes against humanity related to the Darfur conflict.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
ABC News
ABC News

596K+

Followers

145K+

Posts

321M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Associated Press

Witness: Army attacks in eastern Myanmar worst in decades

BANGKOK (AP) — While Russia’s war in Ukraine dominates global attention, Myanmar’s military is targeting civilians in air and ground attacks on a scale unmatched in the country since World War II, according to a longtime relief worker who spent almost three months in a combat zone in the Southeast Asian nation.
MILITARY
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray war: TPLF agrees to humanitarian truce

Rebel forces fighting in northern Ethiopia have agreed to a government offer of a truce to allow aid deliveries to reach millions of people in urgent need of assistance. No aid has been delivered to the Tigray region since mid-December, with the government accused of imposing a blockade. It blames rebel forces.
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Reuters

West African bloc says will not abandon Burkina Faso after coup

OUAGADOUGOU, March 17 (Reuters) - A representative of West Africa's regional bloc said on Thursday it will keep working with Burkina Faso despite concerns about the military junta's plan to hold power for three years after a January coup. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Burkina Faso...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Darfur#Central Darfur#Crimes Against Humanity#Sudanese#The Rapid Support Forces#Non Arab
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Fox News

One of world's deadliest snipers leaves home in Canada to fight in Ukraine: 'I have to help'

A former Canadian soldier known as one of the world’s deadliest snipers arrived to Ukraine to help the nation defend itself from Russia. "I want to help them. It's as simple as that," the Canadian man, only identified as Wali to protect his family’s safety, told CBC. "I have to help because there are people here being bombarded just because they want to be European and not Russian."
MILITARY
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian POW says he was told to shoot CIVILIANS and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days before being captured by Ukrainian forces

A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

596K+
Followers
145K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy