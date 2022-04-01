ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk to host April Two-day Career Fair to help Jobseekers

By Eris Gee
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVPxj_0ewU0rIH00

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk is giving job seekers the opportunity to find new employment by hosting two public service career fairs at MacArthur Center in April.

The city will be showcasing a variety of fields for applicants to apply for, and is collaborating with the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and Norfolk Works to provide two "Interview Techniques" workshops to help job seekers prepare for jobs.

The fair will take place on Wednesday, April 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the career fair applicants can learn about employment opportunities, requirements and application processes, and next steps for various departments in the city. Kiosks and officials will be present to help job seekers walk through the online application process if needed, the city said.

The city will have 20 job titles that hold over 260 current openings form city departments. These positions will hold interviews during the fair and can lead to possible on-the-spot job offers.

The two interview preparation workshops will be held before the career fairs and will give job seekers tips on what to expect during an interview. An in-person workshop will be held April 13 at the Virginia Career Works Norfolk Center at 2p.m. The virtual workshop will be held via Zoom on April 13 at 6 p.m. Registration is open to the public.

For more information on these events click here.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3

33K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Follow WTKR News 3 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Trentonian

Evesham to hold Job Fair and Career Expo on April 3

EVESHAM – Job seekers and local businesses looking for potential new employees should mark their calendars for Sunday, April 3. That’s the day Evesham Township will hold its upcoming Job Fair and Career Expo. Better yet, this event is open to all adults and all students, including those...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
The Mint Hill Times

Queen’s Grant Hosts Career Fair for 11th and 12th Grade Students

MINT HILL, NC – On Thursday, March 17, Queen’s Grant High School will host a career fair for 11th and 12th grade students at Morningstar Lutheran Church. “There are so many kids that a four-year college just is not the path for them,” says Queen’s Grant College Counselor Sandy Ubriaco. “Whether they’re going to Central Piedmont or taking a gap year, they need to do something. I told them all at our meeting in September: graduation is June 11. June 12 you’re either on your way to a four-year, or you’re on your way to a specialty school or community college or going to a job because your mama’s couch is not an option!”
MINT HILL, NC
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia’s worst commutes – luckily Richmond isn’t one

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. Here is a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RICHMOND, VA
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Virginia

As we all know, Virginia is a beautiful state, and there has no shortage of beautiful attractions. There are several reasons people enjoy living in Virginia, such as the blue ridge mountains, skyline drive, great falls national park, and the devil's bathtub. Every corner of the state is marked by natural beauty.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Career Fair#Fairs#Hampton Roads#Kiosks
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown County to host job fair in April

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Economic Development will connect top employers with residents at its second job fair next month. The event will be held on April 12 from 10 am – 2 pm at Horry-Georgetown Tech’s Advanced Manufacturing Center. “As a native of Georgetown County, I’m excited to see opportunities arise for our […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCJB

CareerSource Florida Crown is hosting a career fair

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - CareerSource Florida Crown is hosting a career fair in Lake City. Organizers hope this will help those looking for a job since you don’t have to go traveling out. They will hold on-site interviews so they ask those interested to dress accordingly and come...
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Grand Island Independent

Career fair helps Northwest students explore post-high school paths

Northwest College and Career Fair took a hiatus, but the event fostering college and career awareness through collaborating with the community has returned. Jeff Paige teaches robotics and computer science at Northwest High School. He served on the team that organized the event. “We had it several years ago, and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County Career Fair

More than 150 Levy County students took part in the Levy Career Fair, held last week in partnership with CareerSource CLM, the School Board of Levy County, College of Central Florida and Mid-FL Regional Manufacturers Association. During the expo, students rotated into three distinct sessions:. Career Fair – where students...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Las Cruces Sun-News

Learn & Earn: Employers are changing the way they choose talent

The Great Recession of 2008 and the Great Resignation of 2021-22 created polar-opposite outcomes in the relationships between employers and their prospective talent. In 2008, the markets crashed, unemployment skyrocketed and jobs were scarce. Those who were hiring had hundreds of candidates to choose from whose qualifications ranged from high school to college graduates.
ECONOMY
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy