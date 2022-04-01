ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville State University Crime Stats for March 2022

By Lee Evancho
Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information.

Date/Time
Reported 		Date/Time
Occurred 		Nature
(Classification) 		Case Number
(Case Disposition) 		General Location On/Off
JSU
03/19/2022
13:18 		03/16/2022 01:10
03/16/2022 01:30 		Sexual Abuse
Domestic Violence 		032200037-
Pending 		Logan Hall On
03/15/2022
15:28 		03/15/2022 15:28
03/15/2022 15:38 		Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 		032200028-
Closed 		Patterson Hall On
03/15/2022
15:10 		03/15/2022 15:10
03/15/2022 15:27 		Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 		032200027-
Closed 		Meehan Hall On
03/13/2022
15:02 		03/13/2022 03:19
03/13/2022 03:19 		Theft of Property 032200024-
Closed 		Meehan Hall On
03/11/2022
15:44 		03/11/2022 15:44
03/11/2022 15:51 		Possession of Marijuana 032200021-
Closed 		Meehan Hall On
03/10/2022
17:21 		03/09/2022 13:00
03/10/2022 16:29 		Theft of Property 032200018-
Pending 		Mountain Street Mobile Homes On
03/09/2022
15:36 		02/23/2022 00:00
03/09/2022 14:00 		Harassment 032200014-
Pending 		Curtiss Hall On
03/08/2022
16:09 		03/08/2022 02:16
03/08/2022 02:16 		Harassing Communications 032200012-
Pending 		Meehan Hall On
03/08/2022
12:39 		01/13/2022 12:00
01/13/2022 12:00 		Theft of Property 032200011-
Closed 		The Pointe @ JSU Off
03/06/2022
00:31 		03/06/2022 00:31
03/06/2022 00:58 		Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 		032200010-
Closed 		Meehan Hall On
03/03/2022
12:19 		12/20/2021 10:00
03/03/2022 13:12 		Harassing Communications 032200007-
Pending 		Fitzpatrick Hall On
03/02/2022
11:01 		03/01/2022 10:55
03/02/2022 10:55 		Theft of Property 032200005-
Pending 		Jack Hopper Dining Hall On
03/02/2022
09:00 		02/25/2022 08:00
02/28/2022 00:00 		Possession of a Forged Instrument 032200004-
Pending 		Angle Hall On
03/01/2022
09:12 		02/28/2022 07:00
02/28/2022 15:00 		Theft of Property 032200002-
Pending 		Theron Montgomery Building On

