Jacksonville State University Crime Stats for March 2022
Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information.
| Date/Time
Reported
| Date/Time
Occurred
| Nature
(Classification)
| Case Number
(Case Disposition)
|General Location
| On/Off
JSU
| 03/19/2022
13:18
| 03/16/2022 01:10
03/16/2022 01:30
| Sexual Abuse
Domestic Violence
| 032200037-
Pending
|Logan Hall
|On
| 03/15/2022
15:28
| 03/15/2022 15:28
03/15/2022 15:38
| Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
| 032200028-
Closed
|Patterson Hall
|On
| 03/15/2022
15:10
| 03/15/2022 15:10
03/15/2022 15:27
| Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
| 032200027-
Closed
|Meehan Hall
|On
| 03/13/2022
15:02
| 03/13/2022 03:19
03/13/2022 03:19
|Theft of Property
| 032200024-
Closed
|Meehan Hall
|On
| 03/11/2022
15:44
| 03/11/2022 15:44
03/11/2022 15:51
|Possession of Marijuana
| 032200021-
Closed
|Meehan Hall
|On
| 03/10/2022
17:21
| 03/09/2022 13:00
03/10/2022 16:29
|Theft of Property
| 032200018-
Pending
|Mountain Street Mobile Homes
|On
| 03/09/2022
15:36
| 02/23/2022 00:00
03/09/2022 14:00
|Harassment
| 032200014-
Pending
|Curtiss Hall
|On
| 03/08/2022
16:09
| 03/08/2022 02:16
03/08/2022 02:16
|Harassing Communications
| 032200012-
Pending
|Meehan Hall
|On
| 03/08/2022
12:39
| 01/13/2022 12:00
01/13/2022 12:00
|Theft of Property
| 032200011-
Closed
|The Pointe @ JSU
|Off
| 03/06/2022
00:31
| 03/06/2022 00:31
03/06/2022 00:58
| Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
| 032200010-
Closed
|Meehan Hall
|On
| 03/03/2022
12:19
| 12/20/2021 10:00
03/03/2022 13:12
|Harassing Communications
| 032200007-
Pending
|Fitzpatrick Hall
|On
| 03/02/2022
11:01
| 03/01/2022 10:55
03/02/2022 10:55
|Theft of Property
| 032200005-
Pending
|Jack Hopper Dining Hall
|On
| 03/02/2022
09:00
| 02/25/2022 08:00
02/28/2022 00:00
|Possession of a Forged Instrument
| 032200004-
Pending
|Angle Hall
|On
| 03/01/2022
09:12
| 02/28/2022 07:00
02/28/2022 15:00
|Theft of Property
| 032200002-
Pending
|Theron Montgomery Building
|On
