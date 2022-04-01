ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Conte: Tottenham securing Champions League spot is important to me

By Jonathan Veal
 1 day ago

Antonio Conte says it is “important for me” that Tottenham secure Champions League qualification this season.

Spurs find themselves in a race with fierce rivals Arsenal and Manchester United to reach the top four heading into the final two months of the campaign.

They can climb above Arsenal and move into fourth if they beat Newcastle by two goals on Sunday ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Conte has always been coy on his long-term future but qualifying for the Champions League appears a key achievement in keeping him happy.

“If you ask me about the past, about our possibility to reach a place in the Champions League, I could say to do it’d be very, very, very difficult,” the Italian said.

“Now after five months I’m seeing great improvement of my team and we have to fight until the end.

“We have the possibility to reach this target and it’s important to have this type of ambition and put pressure on ourselves for this target.

“To play Champions League next season is important for me, the club, the players, the fans. Everybody.

“Because to play Champions League is totally different to Europa League or Europa Conference League or not playing in UEFA competition.

“It’s an important target for many reasons, for the club, because for sure you can play important things.”

Conte’s side are in a race that they have seemed out of on many occasions due to inconsistency.

The Italian says it would be a “miracle” if Tottenham qualified owing to the size of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, but believes they now have the possibility to do it.

“Before it’s right to underline that this target is very, very difficult. We are not the only team that wants to try to do this miracle,” he added.

“There’s also Arsenal, that in this moment has an advantage, and then there is United. United is the team that in this season are struggling a lot.

“Last season was Liverpool. Otherwise in England, I continue to repeat, you play for other targets. Because there are a top four, who at this moment are stronger clubs than the others, for many reasons. Chelsea, Liverpool, City and United. Last season Liverpool struggled to reach a Champions League place.

“Then Liverpool have taken this place. And this season it depends on United. At the moment we are among the teams that have to try to stay very close and exploit if someone fails this season.”

Tottenham’s fight for Champions League qualification is not going to get any easier next season as Sunday’s opponents Newcastle could be in the running given their vast financial resources.

The Magpies have been led to safety by Eddie Howe and they are sure to invest heavily in the summer.

“We’re talking about a club that now wants to invest,” he said. “I know very well these people decided to come into football not just to participate but to win, to be competition. They want to invest money to bring Newcastle to another level.

“In England when I speak about a tough league, a league where the difficulty is very high. Every team wants to improve, not only Newcastle next season.

“There are many teams. Aston Villa wants to improve the team. This league is very difficult and for this season you have to work very hard to build something important and go season by season to improve the quality of your squad.

“You have to continue this idea of football and improve the quality of your squad. This is the only way to be competitive in England.”

Injured duo Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon will be back in training next week while Ben Davies is fit after cutting his time with Wales short during the international break.

Manchester City set to be without Ruben Dias for crucial week

Ruben Dias is set to miss Manchester City’s crucial games against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in the next week, manager Pep Guardiola has said.The Portugal defender has been sidelined with a thigh injury for the past month and, although progressing well in his recovery, may not be back in action for another fortnight.Leaders City return to action after the international break with a Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday before hosting Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.The build-up will then begin to the crunch visit of title rivals Liverpool the following Sunday.Asked how...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool 2-0 Watford - Klopp reaction

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool "could have done better" despite completing a remarkable return to the top of the Premier League table. Diogo Jota headed the Reds ahead against struggling Watford before winning the late penalty which saw Fabinho seal a 2-0 win in Saturday's early kick-off at Anfield. Liverpool trailed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England miss out as Alyssa Healy brilliance steers Australia to seventh Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph

England were put to the sword as Australia spectacularly won their seventh Women’s Cricket World Cup with a 71-run victory Christchurch.Alyssa Healy’s staggering innings of 170 saw Australia put on 356-5 as England’s bowlers had no answer to a batting masterclass - Anya Shrubsole’s 3-46 the only highlight for the defending champions.Nat Sciver once again steered England’s reply by battling to her highest score in international cricket with 148 not out, but it proved in vain after Shrubsole was dismissed to hand Australia the trophy once more.Having been put in to bat in the bright Hagley Oval sunshine, Australia were...
WORLD
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

West Ham United welcome Everton to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon. David Moyes’s side pulled off a heroic comeback against Seville to reach the Europa League quarter-finals, where they will now face Lyon.However, their success in Europe does seem to be having a negative impact on their pursuit of a top-four place, with defeats against Liverpool and Tottenham leaving the Hammers six points adrift of Arsenal, who also have two games in hand. Everton’s need for points is far more desperate, though, with Frank Lampard’s side now scrapping for survival. The Toffees have lost four of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Italy vs England live stream: How to watch Women’s Six Nations fixture online and on TV today

England take on Italy on Sunday in the second round of Women’s Six Nations fixtures as they look to continue their strong start to the competition.The reigning champions were away at Scotland for the first round of matches last weekend, and secured a thumping 57-5 victory as they put in a statement performance which will have unsettled their rivals. England are looking a record-extending 18th victory in the Women’s Six Nations.Minnows Italy, meanwhile, began the tournament with a difficult match against France which ended in a 39-6 defeat, in a match which was controlled by the French without them ever...
WORLD
The Independent

Diogo Jota growing into a world-class striker, claims Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Diogo Jota is becoming a world-class striker after the Portugal international reached 20 goals in a season for the first time.Jota’s first-half goal in the 2-0 win over Watford was his 14th in 27 Premier League matches this season and set up a 10th successive top-flight win after Fabinho added a late penalty.The 25-year-old’s overall strike-rate is 33 in 70 appearances since joining the club in September 2020 and he has proved to be an astute £43million addition to a forward line of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino which was already one of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
