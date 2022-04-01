ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Knifeman’ in gas mask and camouflage shot by police after house set on fire

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVnti_0ewU0cIc00

A man allegedly armed with two knives and wearing a gas mask and camouflage clothing has been shot by armed police during an incident in Inverness after officers arrived to find a building on fire.

Police were called to a house at 3pm on Thursday following a report of concern for a person.

Arriving officers found the building ablaze and during the incident a 40-year-old man was shot by the police, reportedly in the leg.

He was arrested and taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment where he remains with serious injuries.

No-one was injured as a result of the fire and it was extinguished but a number of neighbouring residents had to be evacuated.

Images shared on social media showed a man dressed in camouflage and wearing a mask in an apparent stand-off with police officers outside the burning property.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said: “We want to reassure the public that this incident is contained and there is no threat to the wider public.

“There will be extra patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns should contact police.

“We would also ask anybody with any information or footage from the incident to get in touch.”

The circumstances of the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Anyone with any information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0793 of Wednesday 30 March 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque gas station clerk fired after being shot in attempted robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An attempted robbery at a Circle K convenience store left an employee in the hospital and now he’s out of a job after he says he was fired for showing his gun to the robber. Lawrence Hamilton says just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, he was working with another employee, there were two customers inside the store as well. When a man walked in, went behind the counter and pulled a gun.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police seek help after grandmother shot dead at Lakewood Heights gas station

Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month. “Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camouflage Clothing#Gas Mask#Armed Police#Raigmore Hospital
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Four family members including 8-year-old girl dead after falling from seventh floor balcony in Switzerland

Four members of the same family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from a seventh floor balcony, police said.The dead include a man aged 40, his wife and her twin sister, 41, and their eight-year-old girl. The couple's 15-year-old son survived the fall and formal identification is now under way. Police said the victims were all French citizens.Unconfirmed reports in Swiss media, citing an unidentified police official, claimed the five had jumped from their apartment building.The group were found at about 7am on Thursday outside a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Mum said she'd miss punishing dead son, court told

The mother of Logan Mwangi said she would miss punishing him after the five-year-old was found dead in a river, a court heard. Daniel O'Brien took flowers to Angharad Williamson and partner John Cole the day after Logan was found. Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eight people burned alive in horrific revenge attack after Indian village leader’s murder

At least eight persons have been charred to death in West Bengal in eastern India, allegedly to avenge the death of a village leader.More than seven houses were locked up and set ablaze on Monday night in Birbhum district's Rampurhat village after Bahadur Sheikh, a leader associated with the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, was found dead.Fire department officials retrieved seven bodies from the houses, while one person succumbed to their injuries later in a hospital.Local reports said that the victims of this unprecedented “revenge killing” included children and women, but authorities are yet to identify them.Meanwhile, Anubrata Mondal,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Trial Day 2 Reveals Gruesome Details of How Carlos Galvan was Killed

SAN ANGELO, TX – The second day of the state vs Nathanial Gonzalez's manslaughter trial was filled with witness statements from detectives with the San Angelo Police Department. Gonzalez, 21, of San Angelo, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Carlos Galvan. To catch up on what happened on...
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Independent

Boy found in river made to face wall ‘for 30 minutes’ as punishment, court told

A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made by his parents to stand facing a wall “for 30 minutes at a time” as punishment, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021.He had suffered such catastrophic injuries that one pathologist described them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of a fall from a great height or a high-velocity road traffic accident”.Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of missing 26-year-old hiker Kerina Blue is found on California trail after huge search

The body of a woman who vanished during a hiking trip in California has been found after an extensive two-day search. Kerina Blue, 26, a resident of Sacramento, was reported missing to local police by her parents on 12 March.Her last known location was along the Green Valley Trail in Atla on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Sacramento police department said she was “at-risk” because of medical conditions.Blue’s sister, who goes on Instagram by the handle @MoleculeMachine, posted her pictures on Friday urging anyone who has seen her to contact the family. According to authorities, the terrain of the trail...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

581K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy