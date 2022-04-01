Celtic duo Kyogo Furuhashi and Tom Rogic available to face Rangers

Celtic have been handed a major boost ahead of Sunday’s trip to Ibrox with the news that Kyogo Furuhashi and Tom Rogic will be available to face Rangers.

The only player who will be missing for the cinch Premiership leaders is James Forrest, who sits out again with a minor muscle problem.

Furuhashi has not played since aggravating a hamstring injury on Boxing Day, having netted 16 goals since his summer arrival.

Manager Ange Postecoglou said: “He is a very good player and he had a fantastic first half of the season. We were disappointed for him that the injury came along and kept him out for quite a while.

“But we know the kind of impact he can have, he has already had a massive impact on our season and once he’s up and ready and out there again, I’m sure he will be looking to make a similar impact.”

Rogic missed Australia’s World Cup qualifiers after picking up an injury in the 4-0 win over Ross County and Postecoglou previously stated the midfielder would be out for the “medium term”.

But the influential playmaker returned to training in midweek and might not miss a match.

“If we had a game last weekend he wouldn’t have played, he didn’t train all last week,” Postecoglou said. “He missed Monday and Tuesday but he has put in a couple of sessions now and he feels good so he is available again.”

Japan forward Daizen Maeda has also shaken off fitness concerns after missing his country’s final qualifiers.

“Everyone has got through the international period well,” Postecoglou said. “The only one who is not available for the weekend is James Forrest, he has still got a bit of a niggle.

“He is ruled out but everyone else returned from international duty okay and the rest of them have been training all week.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox