Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, the producer of this year’s Oscars telecast on ABC, is expected to speak about the controversy at the event that involved actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock, in an appearance on Friday morning’s broadcast of “Good Morning America,” according to two people familiar with the matter. The interview may be one of the first public eyewitness accounts from one of the executives in charge of the Oscars broadcast. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a formal review following Smith’s assault on Rock at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. Conflicting accounts have emerged,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO