CSP: The 1 law you are only allowed to break on April 1

By Nicole Heins
KKTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On April 1, and only April 1, Colorado State Patrol says you are allowed to...

www.kktv.com

KKTV

Stabbing reported outside Colorado Springs Goodwill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is recovering after he was stabbed outside a Goodwill Saturday evening. The victim told police he was accosted in the parking lot and stabbed in the leg. Police did not elaborate further, so it’s unclear what led up to the stabbing and whether it was random.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect died in crash following chase in Colorado, trooper injured after CSP vehicle rolls

AULT, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is dead following a chase that started in Wyoming and ended in a crash in Colorado. The Colorado State Patrol shared some details on the incident that started Thursday afternoon. According to CSP, Wyoming Highway Patrol started the chase on Highway 85, traveling south into Colorado. The suspect was wanted for a parole violation in Minnesota. The chase ended in the Ault area in northern Colorado.
AULT, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police Acting Chief calls for mandatory minimum sentencing for fentanyl crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A house bill moving through the Colorado state legislature aims to fight the fentanyl crisis in our community. Amid mounting criticism from law enforcement, acting Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez thinks the bill has good intentions but misses the mark. Under House Bill 22-1326, any possession of fentanyl with an The post Colorado Springs Police Acting Chief calls for mandatory minimum sentencing for fentanyl crimes appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
#Csp#Colorado State Patrol#April Fool#Kktv#Public Safety
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado officials provide update on COVID-19 Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article from March 28, 2022. Officials in Colorado provided an update on COVID-19. The following people addressed the public:. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist. Heather Roth, Immunization Branch Chief. Dr. Emily...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

$5,000 worth of used electronics stolen from Pueblo business

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Two burglars were caught on camera stealing used electronics from a Pueblo business early last Saturday morning. The footage, captured by a Ring doorbell shows a man enter the building at 9 o’clock last Friday night. He returns at 3AM with a female and the pair steal several items together.
PUEBLO, CO
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Inmate Found Dead Inside Colorado Prison Likely Murdered

An inmate incarcerated in a Colorado prison was found dead in his cell and evidence shows that he was most likely a victim of homicide. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the early morning hours when prison guards at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility found an inmate laying on the floor of his cell unconscious.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Shardae Rideaux And Gabrielle James Arrested In Shooting Death Of Juvenile Female In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Two women have been arrested in the shooting death of a juvenile female earlier this month. Shardae Rideaux, 19, is being held for investigation of first degree murder, and Gabrielle James, 23, is being held for investigation of accessory to crime. Shardae Rideaux and Gabrielle James (credit: Denver Police) The identity of the juvenile victim has not been released and the probable cause statement is sealed. On March 7, Denver police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Welton Street. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital but later died.  
DENVER, CO

