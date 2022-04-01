ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Explores: Grilled Cheese Street Fest at Millennial Brewing Co.

By Rachel Anderson
 1 day ago
Cancel all of your plans because you’re going to want to be at Millennial Brewing Co. tomorrow!

It’s their annual Grilled Cheese Street Fest from 12pm to 10pm! It’s free to park and free to enter.

Expect ten different food trucks! Each truck will be serving at lease one variation of grilled cheese. There will be the classic grilled cheese and fancy grilled cheeses like the Nacho Cheeseburger Grilled Cheese by Dynamite Street Eatz!

Come hungry and taste all the beer! Millennial has brought back the highly sought after pickle beer, plus some unique flavors like a blueberry pancake sour beer.

For more information on Grilled Cheese Street Fest and other events at Millennial, head to

