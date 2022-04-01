ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Footage captures first 'Loch Ness Monster' sighting of 2022

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

A Loch Ness Monster watcher believes he has captured footage of the first sighting in 2022 after a three month period of inactivity in the waters.

When it comes to looking out for the mysterious creature, Eoin O'Faodhagain is a veteran who had his first sighting back 35 years ago in 1987.

The 57-year-old even has a Loch Ness webcam that records possible sightings which he then posts online.

After a three-month drought of sightings, Faodhagain had been watching the webcam on Wednesday March 23rd at 15:26 pm when he clocked "something unexplained."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He described how two objects were "moving parallel to each other across the middle of the screen," The Daily Record reported.

Posting the clip to Youtube, Faodhagain wrote: "The sighting was subsequently removed from the sightings register after it was claimed to be 2 paddle boarders were the cause of the disturbance in the water.

But added: "The viewers can decide for themselves."

Screen Recording 2022 03 23 at 18 07 48, captured on Loch Ness Webcam, of something unexplained. www.youtube.com

However, some viewers were less convinced that the footage captured an image of the infamous Loch Ness Monster.

One person wrote: "Wow I want the last two minutes of my life back."

"There's nothing there?" another person said.

Someone else added: "That could literally be a log or some debris. Literally some other simple and common animal."

To which Faodhagain replied: "The more northerly object takes a sharp turn to the left leaving an unusual wake, you would have to rule out a log or debris, and it is not consistent of a seal to react in such a manner."

Last year, the Loch Ness Monster had been spotted lurking near the shore by a wild camper with the footage captured on a drone by Richard Mavor as he filmed for his Youtube channel, Richard Outdoors .

As the drone flies above the loch, it is thought to have captured the figure with a long neck and large body resembling the creature swimming on the loch's banks.

In 2021, there were six sightings of the creature according to the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register , taking the overall total number of sighting to date to 1,136.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Indy100
Indy100

175K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

65M+

Views

Related
Outdoor Life

Archaeologists Discover Ancient Arrows and Hunting Blinds as Glaciers Melt in Norway

With crampons strapped to their feet and ice axes in hand, a team of glacial archeologists have slowly been excavating melting glaciers across Innlandet County in Norway. The project began back in 2006, when “the first big melt hit our mountains,” says the Secrets of the Ice team. Curious as to what might lurk beneath the layers of permafrost and ice, the archeologists have since discovered arrows, hunting blinds, and other ancient treasures that predate the Viking Age.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Spinosaurus: Largest prehistoric predator was ‘water-loving’ dinosaur which swam to hunt fish

Spinosaurus, the biggest known predatory dinosaur, was a “water-loving” carnivore that swam after its prey while fully submerged, according to new research.Palaeontologists have long thought the late Cretaceous giant – which stretched more than ten average adult men in length – hunted water-dwelling creatures but whether it would swim or simply snap up its prey from the shallows was a matter of debate.A new paper published in Nature by a group of palaeontologists drew on research into the bone density of swimming species to determine that the spinosaurus would indeed have headed underwater to hunt.A team led by Dr Nizar...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Loch Ness Monster#Sighting
BBC

Greenland shark spotted stranded on Newlyn Harbour beach

A rare type of shark which has not been seen in British waters for nine years has been spotted on a Cornish beach. The shark was found dead on the beach in Newlyn Harbour, near Penzance. A spokesperson from Cornwall Wildlife Trust said it was likely to be of the...
ANIMALS
Yana Bostongirl

Did the Ancestors of Whales Once Roam the Earth on All Four Legs?

According to an article in the New York Times, evidence that the ancestors of whales possessed hind legs and feet was discovered in the desert, once the Tethys Sea, located 95 miles from Egypt. Following the discovery, this is what Dr. Philip D. Gingerich, director of the Museum of Paleontology at the University of Michigan had to say in an interview for the New York Times: ''These limbs are vestiges of the whale's land ancestry - a dramatic link between a limb used for locomotion and the absence of a functional hind limb in modern whales."
BBC

First giant Galapagos tortoises born at Crocodiles of the World

Giant Galapagos tortoises have been successfully bred in a British zoo for the first time. The two newborns were fathered by 70-year-old Dirk, who first arrived in the UK in the 1960s and is described as being in "peak physical condition". He bred with mother Charlie, 21, in November at...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
Indy100

Optical illusion of man taking a sunset photo has people confused about what direction he is facing

A perplexing optical illusion of a man taking a photo at sunset has people curious about exactly which direction he is facing.An image posted to an optical illusion sub-Reddit shows the silhouette of a man and other people around him as he is standing up with a smartphone camera, snapping a picture of the gorgeous sky.Upon first glance, the man appears to be facing forward, but he looks like he has his back turned to viewers with a closer look."Is he facing away or towards the camera?" read the post's caption. ...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Indy100

Shark Tale fish slaps Marty from Madagascar in epic Oscars slap spoof

From comedic parodies to being given the remix treatment, the internet has certainly been creative when it comes to covering Will Smith's now-infamous smack on Chris Rock at this year's Oscars - but now it has been reimagined as two of Smith's and Rock's most iconic characters.In an animated crossover no one expected, YouTuber Lolathon (@VRLolathon) created an animated version of the scene, with Smith replaced as his character Oscar the comical fish from the 2004 film Shark's Tale, while Rock is his character from Madagascar (2005), the excitable zebra Marty.Using the audio from the actual clip, Oscar can be...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Creepy video shows Tesla detecting people in an empty cemetery

Who are you going to call? This time, a Tesla.A Tesla driver was creeped out when their car detected a pedestrian in a cemetery - but no one could be seen.The video, which was uploaded to TikTok by @iam3edgsar (who goes by Edgar Osornia on Instagram), shows them slowly driving through a cemetary.As they were driving, the dashboard irregularly displayed a pedestrian on the right, walking in many different directions.The person that was holding the camera and recording focused the camera to show that no one was present as they continued to drive through the graveyard.Sign up to our new...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Scientists have invented a magnetic slime robot that can go inside people

It's no April Fools joke, scientists have really invented a magnetic slime robot that can go inside people.In what feels like the inspiration for a new Black Mirror episode, a New Scientist magazine published an article about a "slime robot," leading many to question whether or not the story was actually true.On Twitter, many people have been debating whether it was simply an ill-timed revelation or a gag. "A robot made of magnetic slime could be deployed inside the body to perform tasks such as retrieving objects swallowed by accident," wrote New Scientist on Twitter. ...
ENGINEERING
Indy100

Uncooperative dog goes viral for making a hilarious screaming sound

TikTok has been left howling after a clip of a "screaming" dog went viral across the platform. Sabrena (@sabrenahnetterville) shared the video of Akita the Siberian Husky online and has since racked up a staggering 27 million views. The TikTok user can be seen trying to gently haul the dog out of the bathing station, but he resists. Instead, he makes a hilarious howling sound that many viewers have compared to sounding like "I can't." Sabrena couldn't contain herself and bursts out laughing while attempting to get Akita to move. Fellow TikTok users were left in stitches and took to...
PETS
Indy100

11 best Morbius memes as film opens to poor reviews

The hotly anticipated Morbius movie hit cinemas this week – and well, people weren't impressed at all. Produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel, Morbius is based on the popular Marvel Comics. The movie follows the story of biochemist Michael Morbius, played by Jared Leto, who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. When one of his experiments goes terribly wrong, Morbius turns into a vampire. While very few praised the movie, others did not hold back with their savagely bad reviews. The Independent brutally slammed the film a "shameless corporate desperation.""It can't be described as the...
MOVIES
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy