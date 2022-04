The Oscars were packed with many notable moments. Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on TV dominated every headline on Monday. In the third hour of the show, Chris Rock appeared to deliver an award for Best Documentary. Before running through the nominees, Rock got a few jokes off, and his final one was targeted toward Jada Pinkett Smith, highlighting her hair and asking was it for a sequel to G.I. Jane. The moment would lead to a slap from Smith to Rock. A new report from PEOPLE stated The Academy considered removing Will Smith from the ceremony.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO