Happy bats — made of paper and stickers — soared through the galleries of the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum on Wednesday. Families flocked to the museum in order to take part in its free Spring Break at the Depot event, which featured various activities such as allowing children to make paper bats. The bats, which pollinate agave plants, were in reference to the final day of the museum’s Aliento a Tequila exhibit.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO