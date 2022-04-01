ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

Severe weather aftermath in Northern Virginia

By Elise Kim
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yCnC_0ewTz4dy00

TYSONS, Va. (WDVM) — Parts of Northern Virginia are seeing the aftermath of severe weather that swept through the area Thursday night. Dominion Energy has reported 198 customers without power in Northern Virginia as of Friday morning.

Still windy, but clearing out into the weekend

In Tysons, the Sunoco Gas Station on Chain Bridge Road demonstrates the destruction of the storm. There was lots of debris on the ground. An awning was partially slanted, leaning onto the gas station building itself. Near the caution tape, you can see a downed ‘Save Big Sign’ right near one of the gas pumps. While traffic cones scattered throughout the gas station.

Dominion Energy posted on its social media Thursday warning the customers that there might be some potential outages but the hardest hit area of those outages in the southern part of the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 3

Related
WUSA9

Tornado confirmed in Fairfax County, near Tysons Corner Mall

TYSONS, Va. — A tornado was spotted in Fairfax County Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. An EF0 hit in Tysons Corner around 8:41 p.m. No injuries have been reported but several buildings suffered structural damage. The tornado traveled 200 yards, starting and ending in Tysons Corner....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Small tornado touched down in Tysons

It’s official: Tysons Corner experienced a brief tornado during Thursday night’s severe weather. The National Weather Service’s Sterling office confirmed that a twister touched down along Chain Bridge Road, just northwest of Tysons Corner Mall, for about a minute on Thursday evening — enough to damage a pair of gas stations and send loose items airborne.
TYSONS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tysons, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Tysons, VA
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Severe Weather#Dominion Energy#Northern Virginia#Extreme Weather#The Sunoco Gas Station#Nexstar Media Inc
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Washington

Tornado Touched Down in Tysons, Weather Service Confirms

A tornado touched down in Tysons, Virginia, on Thursday night, the National Weather Service confirmed after heavy rain and powerful winds left behind damage. An EF-0 tornado with an estimated peak wind of 85 mph touched down at 8:41 p.m. “along Chain Bridge Road just northwest of the Tysons Corner Mall,” NWS said in a statement Friday.
TYSONS, VA
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy