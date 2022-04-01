ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bruno Lage: Wolves will offer Ruben Neves a new deal

By Liam Keen
Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBruno Lage has confirmed that Wolves will offer Ruben Neves a new contract – but admits he expects to see interest in the star midfielder. The Express & Star exclusively revealed last week that the club had entered talks with Neves, who will have two years left on his deal this...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rangnick on Bruno's new contract, Maguire boos and Pogba

Two and a half weeks since their Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been facing the media, before tomorrow's game against Leicester City at Old Trafford. Here are the key lines from his news conference:. Rangnick congratulated Bruno Fernandes on his new contract and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man City are set to beat Barcelona and Arsenal to the £800,000 signing of Ghanaian starlet Henry Oware... with the defender to be sent straight out on loan to sister club Troyes in Ligue 1

Man City are set to win the race to sign teenage defender Henry Oware from Ghanaian top-flight side West Africa Football Academy. The Etihad club are expected to beat Barcelona, Arsenal, Salzburg and Lille to the 18-year-old, with Oware now only waiting on international clearance before completing his move. The City Football Group will pay €1million (£840,000).
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League: Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea highest spenders on agent fees

Premier League clubs paid out more than £272.6m to football agents during 2021-22, with league leaders Manchester City the biggest spenders. City, who signed Jack Grealish for £100m last summer and secured a number of their star players on new deals, paid just over £35m to agents between 2 February 2021 and 31 January 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Sellars
Person
Bruno Lage
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Bruno Fernandes signs Manchester United contract extension

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has officially penned a new contract extension with Manchester United which will keep him in Old Trafford till 2026 with an option to extend it till 2027 - a statement from the club confirmed. The star man from Portugal joined the Red Devils during the winter of 2020 and has since been a significant figure in the premier league and at the heart of Manchester United, scoring 49 goals and providing 39 assists in 117 appearances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Fred cancels out Kelechi Iheanacho goal

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon in desperate needs of three points to boost their hopes of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.Ralf Rangnick’s side endured more misery before the international break when the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. Rangnick is now out of contention to win a trophy this season, but his job as interim can still be regarded as a success if they can land a top four finish, but Arsenal’s form means United have little room for error....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Benfica#The Express Star
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Tottenham securing Champions League spot is important to me

Antonio Conte says it is “important for me” that Tottenham secure Champions League qualification this season.Spurs find themselves in a race with fierce rivals Arsenal and Manchester United to reach the top four heading into the final two months of the campaign.They can climb above Arsenal and move into fourth if they beat Newcastle by two goals on Sunday ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Crystal Palace on Monday night.Conte has always been coy on his long-term future but qualifying for the Champions League appears a key achievement in keeping him happy.“If you ask me about the past, about our...
UEFA
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Brentford played Chelsea very close twice already this season, and they made a much better start to this match than the Blues, dominating the opening 15 minutes. Mistakes and giveaways from us didn’t help, but fortunately the visitors were unable to take advantage, even though they had at least one empty net opportunity, even.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

The 1-0 loss to Arsenal wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it certainly wasn’t the best — the cold baloney sandwich of sport results. Steven Gerrard notably disregarded the 4-4-2 diamond look, having sputtered of late, but garnered solid results on the whole, and things felt uninspired. This feels like it was months ago, but the international break is over and we’re moving on to this week’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sitting one spot ahead of Villa in eighth in the table, Wolves have sputtered a bit of late, losing three straight prior to the current three game run. The current run has seen more success, with wins at Watford (4-0), at Everton (1-0), and a home loss to Leeds (3-2), but the competition has been more forgiving. Players to keep an eye on include Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back/wing-back, Jonny at right-back/wing-back, and Hwang Hee-Chan at striker. Raul Jimenez (red card) and Ruben Neves (injury) are notably out for this weekend’s match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Pep Guardiola: Man City must top Liverpool, win out to win Premier League

Pep Guardiola said he’s encouraging his team to feel the heat of Liverpool’s approach as Manchester City chases its fourth Premier League title in five seasons. City beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday at Turf Moor and Guardiola was a bit concerned that the club did not find the third and fourth goal that could take the team’s table advantage over Liverpool to a new level.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy