The 25-year-old woman at the center of a paternity lawsuit filed against Jerry Jones has claimed that she is not seeking money from the Cowboys owner. But three weeks after the case became public, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. is reporting that Jones’ lawyer claims Alexandra Davis has already received nearly $3 million over the years. That money apparently was used to pay for her full college tuition, a sport utility vehicle, a Sweet 16 birthday party and trips abroad.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO