Reebok to Celebrate Shaquille O’Neal with Shaqnosis “Athlete’s Choice” Sneaker

By Shawn Grant
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReebok is set to release the Shaqnosis “Athlete’s Choice,” which is inspired by Shaq’s “Big Aristotle” alias and ancient Greece. The sneaker will release exclusively on Reebok.com on April 8 at $150....

IN THIS ARTICLE







Country


