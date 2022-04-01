Pinwheels for Prevention

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - These warmer temperatures might have many of us turning on our air conditioners. NV Energy has tips as we transition into a warmer season. Make sure to keep your blinds or drapes closed during the day to keep the heat out. It is recommended to set your thermostat to 78 to 80 degrees and then set it 5 to 10 degrees warmer at night or when you’re away. Vacuuming your refrigerator’s coils can also make a difference and save you on your energy bill. If you have an AC unit on the ground, make sure the area is free and clear for proper airflow.

