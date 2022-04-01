ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Pinwheels for Prevention

KOLO TV Reno
 1 day ago

The weekend will be warm, with increasing clouds and wind by Sunday...

www.kolotv.com

KOLO TV Reno

Friday Web Weather

The weekend will be warm, with increasing clouds and wind by Sunday afternoon. A weather system will move through the Pacific Northwest, keeping windy weather and cooler temperatures in the forecast into early next week. After that, expect rapid warming, with the return to the 80s across western Nevada. -Jeff.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Naomi Irion nationwide reach

Occasional clouds and some wind are in the forecast, with general warming through the end of the week. No good chance of precipitation is expected into early April. -Jeff. This is a recurring recording of the 5 pm newscast. Secret Witness Helps in Naomi Irion Search.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Today's Transitions

A Walk A Day…

“My inspiration is outside in nature because I need that sunshine — or the clouds even,” Terri Weber says. After retiring almost two years ago, no matter what the weather forecast, you’ll find Terri walking 3 to 4 miles a day in the rain, snow, or high summertime humidity. When it’s below freezing, Terri will shorten her walks, but 10,000 steps a day is her minimum. She works hard to reach her goal walking first in her area and then adding another trek through a local park like The Parklands of Floyds Fork or Cherokee Park.
FITNESS
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A jury in Las Vegas awarded $8 million to a 38-year-old middle school special education teacher who sued after being permanently injured when he was served cleaning solvents instead of tap beer at a casino bar. Attorney Andre Lagomarsino said Friday his client, Lon Enwright, used...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WOLF

Safety tips to prevent wildfires

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Today’s high winds and low humidity caused an elevated wildfire spread risk throughout parts of Northeastern, PA. We’re told these conditions happen most frequently in the drier Spring and Fall months. “The biggest cause of a lot of the wild land fires...
NANTICOKE, PA
fcfreepress

Pennsylvania : Wildfire Prevention Week

March 21st through March 27th is Pennsylvania wildfire prevention week. The Fannett Metal Fire and Ambulance CO, Inc Give us the 5 Don’ts to help prevent wildfires. Don’t leave a campfire unattended. Don’t let your tow chain drag. Don’t burn dangerous things like aerosol cans, pressurized containers,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Support for Naomi Irion expands beyond Northern Nevada

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (KOLO) - Gianna Swanson lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan and saw posts about Naomi Irion on Facebook. Irion was kidnapped from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada the morning of March 12, 2022. Swanson saw the responses from hundreds of people and knew she had to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
KOLO TV Reno

FREDONIA HOUSE

Less wind and a few degrees of cooling are in the Thursday forecast, as a weak system departs the region. Expect mostly sunny, warmer conditions for Friday and the weekend. Another system will bring some clouds and wind late Sunday into Monday. Another big warm up is possible late next week. -Jeff.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho State Journal

Ice fishing, Part II

The other day I wrote horror stories about ice fishing. I figured I’d better follow up with a how-to ice fishing article in case someone still had a death wish and wanted to go! I’m headed to Texas next week for a hog hunt using the Umarex Air Sabre (which is an airgun that shoots arrows). Due to being AWOL, I had to submit this story early. By the time it publishes, ice will probably be melting at CJ so you’ll probably have to go up to a mountain lake to ice fish.
HOBBIES
KOLO TV Reno

A new beginning for Bowie

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s hard to get a good look at Bowie when he’s with his family. The high energy pup barely stops moving, but if you’re able to get close you’ll see his scars which reveal he hasn’t always been this happy or this free.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Renown, Anesthesiologist Legal Battle Continues

Pinwheels return to Carson City ahead of National Child Prevention Month. Sunny, warmer weather is in the forecast through most of the weekend. Some clouds and wind will move in Sunday, as a weak system slides through the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures are looking warmer next week, with highs in the 80s possible across western Nevada. -Jeff.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Basecamp Community Climb Event

Fredonia Community man, wife narrowly escape when tree fell on house. "That which you can do something about, do that, but if you can't, don't even worry about it," Robert Morgan Jr. said with a smile, grateful for the safety of himself and his wife.
FACEBOOK
KOLO TV Reno

“Experts” say Nevada gardens second-most expensive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We can add this to the endless parade of so-called lists ranking our state near the bottom for an endless number of reasons. A ‘study” by gardening experts at Allaboutgardening.com has concluded we live in the second costliest state to own a garden. Like...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Saving money and energy as temperatures rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - These warmer temperatures might have many of us turning on our air conditioners. NV Energy has tips as we transition into a warmer season. Make sure to keep your blinds or drapes closed during the day to keep the heat out. It is recommended to set your thermostat to 78 to 80 degrees and then set it 5 to 10 degrees warmer at night or when you’re away. Vacuuming your refrigerator’s coils can also make a difference and save you on your energy bill. If you have an AC unit on the ground, make sure the area is free and clear for proper airflow.
RENO, NV

