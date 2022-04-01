The Sarasota MLK Celebration Committee Set to Award Multiple Academic Scholarships to Deserving High School Graduates at the MLK Scholarship and Awards Gala
At 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, the Sarasota MLK Celebration Committee will host the MLK Scholarship and Awards Gala at The Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, located at 1534 Mound Street in Sarasota. The Committee will award academic scholarships to deserving high school students and honor the work and talents of...www.tampabaynewswire.com
Comments / 0