Sarasota, FL

The Sarasota MLK Celebration Committee Set to Award Multiple Academic Scholarships to Deserving High School Graduates at the MLK Scholarship and Awards Gala

Tampa Bay News Wire
 1 day ago

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, the Sarasota MLK Celebration Committee will host the MLK Scholarship and Awards Gala at The Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, located at 1534 Mound Street in Sarasota. The Committee will award academic scholarships to deserving high school students and honor the work and talents of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Mlk#Community Service#Community Award#Mlk Legacy Award
