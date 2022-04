(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee vetoing major sections of a clean energy siting facility bill could end up having major consequences for Eastern Washington. House Bill 1812 expands the jurisdiction of the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, made up primarily of state agency officials who report to Inslee, to help meet clean energy goals and create clean energy jobs. The council reviews large-scale energy development in the state. After public hearings, it sends a recommendation to the governor, who approves or denies the project.

