The New Normal: More than a third of high schoolers struggle with mental health

The pandemic has taken a major toll on the mental health of high school students, a new study finds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than a third have struggled with mental health issues since COVID-19 began.

Many say they feel hopeless and have stopped doing things they enjoy.

Even more troubling, about one in five say they've seriously considered suicide.

News 12 's Rich Barrabi was joined by Dr. Liz Matheis to talk about mental health in children.