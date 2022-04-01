ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Arrested In South Jersey Shooting: Police

By Jon Craig
 1 day ago
Willingboro Township Police Photo Credit: Willingboro Police Facebook

A 42-year-old man from Burlington County has been arrested in a shooting, authorities said.

On Wednesday, March 30, at aboiut 3:14 p.m., Willingboro police were dispatched to Pheasant Lane and Princeton Lane for a shooting.

Darelle Riddick, of Westampton, was found walking nearby and was seen holding a firearm in his right hand, police said.

Police said Riddick was given multiple verbal commands to drop the weapon, which he did, and was taken into custody without incident.

A 34-year-old resident of Willingboro was located on Pheasant Lane with a gunshot wound and was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he was listed in stable condition.

Riddick was charged with attempted murder and several weapons offenses.

He was being held in the Burlington County Jail.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Detective James Benedict at 609-877-2200 extension1067 or Benedict@willingboropolice.com.

