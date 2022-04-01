ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall alert: 2 Suave antiperspirants recalled due to unexpected levels of cancer-causing chemical

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of two types of Suave antiperspirants because of high levels of a potential cancer-causing chemical.

Unilever United States has voluntarily recalled Suave 24-hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant powder and fresh scents because of unexpected levels of benzene in the propellant that sprays the antiperspirant out of the can.

Benzene is considered a human carcinogen and exposure can happen by inhalation, orally or through the skin. It can cause cancers such as leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow. It can also cause other blood disorders, the FDA reported.

Benzene is also found in the environment and people are exposed to it daily.

The amount found in the recalled products is not expected to cause adverse health issues.

The products being recalled are below:

Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants were discontinued last year as a business decision so the recalled products are in limited distribution in brick-and-mortar stores and online. Still, retailers have been told to remove the products.

Uniliver will reimburse consumers who have purchased the antiperspirant. Consumers are told to stop using the product and discard it. For more information, consumers can call 866-204-9756, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m EDT or visit suaverecall.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

#Suave#Cancer#Unilever United States#Uniliver#Cox Media Group
