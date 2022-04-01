ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mine accident in central Serbia kills 8, injures 18

By RADUL RADOVANOVIC
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DOpo_0ewTxNG600
Serbia Mine Accident Rescue workers carry a body after a shaft collapsed in Soko coal mine, in central Serbia, Friday, April 1, 2022. Serbian authorities say that an accident in a mine in central Serbia has killed 8 people and wounded 18. The Soko mine, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Belgrade, has had several serious accidents since it started operating in the early 1900s. An accident in the mine in 1998 killed 29 miners. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

CITLUK, Serbia — (AP) — An accident Friday in a mine in central Serbia killed eight people and wounded 18 others, authorities said. It happened when part of the mine pit collapsed, releasing the methane gas inside and trapping the miners, state RTS television and local media reported.

The accident in the Soko coal mine happened shortly after 4 a.m. (0200GMT). Officials said an investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened.

“Inspectors, police and all relevant authorities are at the scene, doing what is necessary to determine the cause of this tragedy,” said the Mining and Energy Minister Zorana Mihailovic.

MIhailovic visited the site on Friday and expressed condolences to the families of the victims, promising state help. She denied reports of an explosion.

“Unfortunately, 8 miners suffocated,” said Mihailovic.

The Soko mine, 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Belgrade, the capital, has had several serious accidents since it started operating in the early 1900s. An accident in the mine in 1998 killed 29 miners.

Drago Milinkovic, the Soko coal mine manager, said initial information suggested there was a “sudden release of methane” gas into the mining area.

“Soko coal mine is a dangerous coal mine, dangerous from the aspect of methane,” he said. "Security measures are at the highest level in the coal mine, but this time there was a sudden release of methane and simply the monitoring and the equipment that were in place did not help.”

Doctors in nearby Aleksinac, where injured miners have been brought, said their injuries mostly are not serious. Town authorities declared a day of mourning to be held Saturday.

Near the mine, stunned locals stood in silence. One miner who identified himself only by his first name, Milan, said he usually worked in the overnight shift.

“I changed shifts because of my family," he said. “It could have been me.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WGAU
WGAU

18K+

Followers

60K+

Posts

7M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Coal Mine#Central Serbia#Methane#Accident#Citluk#Ap#The Mining And Energy
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Trussville Tribune

Maplesville man killed in Saturday accident

From The Tribune staff reports CHILTON COUNTY — Alabama state troopers report that a Maplesville man has been killed in a single-car accident on Saturday evening, March 19, 2022. Bobby Mims, 80, was killed when the 2004 Mercury Sable he was driving left the road and struck a tree at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, a […]
MAPLESVILLE, AL
Shropshire Star

Four US soldiers killed in plane crash during Nato exercise in Norway

Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Store said his sympathies go to the soldiers’ families. Four US soldiers have been killed in a plane crash during a Nato exercise in Norway unrelated to the Ukraine war. Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Store tweeted that they were killed in a...
MILITARY
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Man Injured in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

A Knob Noster man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1997 Harley Davidson, driven by 53-year-old Robert A. Graff of Knob Noster, was on Missouri 13 at the Business 13 South Junction around 2:30 p.m., when the Patrol says he “was delayed in observing the intersection, causing him to abruptly apply the brakes.” The Harley began to skid, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned on its left side. The driver was ejected.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
KMZU

Fatal accident into creek injures two

CASS COUNTY, MO – A vehicle accident Tuesday night killed a driver in Cass County. Highway Patrol indicates a Kansas City occupant, Michelle Borst, 40, received fatal injuries after the vehicle went airborne after hitting a bridge, and overturned into a creek. Borst was pronunced dead at the scene...
CASS COUNTY, MO
WGAU

US investigators fly to China to aid in plane crash probe

BEIJING — (AP) — U.S. accident investigators arrived in China on Saturday to help authorities look for clues into what caused last month's crash of a Boeing jetliner with 132 people aboard. The seven-member team from the National Transportation Safety Board will participate in the Civil Aviation Administration...
POLITICS
WGAU

Missing hiker's body found in LA park with dog by his side

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

US agency acknowledges damage to dinosaur tracks in Utah

MOAB, Utah — (AP) — Dinosaur tracks from 112 million years ago have been damaged in southeastern Utah by heavy machinery used to rebuild a boardwalk at the popular tourist area, U.S. officials say. The damage at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite is minor but some footprints had...
UTAH STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
60K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy