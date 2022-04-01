ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mine accident in central Serbia kills 8, injures 18

By RADUL RADOVANOVIC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6sXl_0ewTxJjC00
Serbia Mine Accident Rescue workers carry a body after a shaft collapsed in Soko coal mine, in central Serbia, Friday, April 1, 2022. Serbian authorities say that an accident in a mine in central Serbia has killed 8 people and wounded 18. The Soko mine, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Belgrade, has had several serious accidents since it started operating in the early 1900s. An accident in the mine in 1998 killed 29 miners. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

CITLUK, Serbia — (AP) — An accident Friday in a mine in central Serbia killed eight people and wounded 18 others, authorities said. It happened when part of the mine pit collapsed, releasing the methane gas inside and trapping the miners, state RTS television and local media reported.

The accident in the Soko coal mine happened shortly after 4 a.m. (0200GMT). Officials said an investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened.

“Inspectors, police and all relevant authorities are at the scene, doing what is necessary to determine the cause of this tragedy,” said the Mining and Energy Minister Zorana Mihailovic.

MIhailovic visited the site on Friday and expressed condolences to the families of the victims, promising state help. She denied reports of an explosion.

“Unfortunately, 8 miners suffocated,” said Mihailovic.

The Soko mine, 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Belgrade, the capital, has had several serious accidents since it started operating in the early 1900s. An accident in the mine in 1998 killed 29 miners.

Drago Milinkovic, the Soko coal mine manager, said initial information suggested there was a “sudden release of methane” gas into the mining area.

“Soko coal mine is a dangerous coal mine, dangerous from the aspect of methane,” he said. "Security measures are at the highest level in the coal mine, but this time there was a sudden release of methane and simply the monitoring and the equipment that were in place did not help.”

Doctors in nearby Aleksinac, where injured miners have been brought, said their injuries mostly are not serious. Town authorities declared a day of mourning to be held Saturday.

Near the mine, stunned locals stood in silence. One miner who identified himself only by his first name, Milan, said he usually worked in the overnight shift.

“I changed shifts because of my family," he said. “It could have been me.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Employee killed in an industrial accident in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg Police Department reported of an industrial accident that resulted in the death of an employee at Riverside Stoneyard on Dorsey Street in Vicksburg. Police said that the employee succumbed to their injuries when they arrived on the scene. Information has not been given on...
VICKSBURG, MS
WHIZ

Cambridge Marine Killed in Accident

An Ohio resident is one of four marines who died when their Osprey Aircraft crashed Friday in a Norwegian town in the Artic Circle. 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge was killed along with 27-year-old Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 27-year-old Capt. Ross Reynolds of Massachusetts and 24-year-old Corporal Jacob Moore from Kentucky.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Albany Herald

Four injured in four-vehicle Expressway accident in Albany

ALBANY -- Two adults and two children are in serious condition after a four-vehicle accident on the 700 block of the Liberty Expressway Thursday evening, Albany police reported. A red 2019 Honda Accord was traveling westbound and crossed the median into the path of a second car, a white 2021...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Coal Mine#Central Serbia#Methane#Accident#Citluk#Ap#The Mining And Energy
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Four die as family plunges from balcony in Switzerland

A French family plunged off a seventh floor balcony in the western Swiss town of Montreux on Thursday after officers knocked at their door, leaving four dead and a teenager in serious condition. But police said the five members of the same family --  a man, 40, his wife, 41, and her twin sister, along with the couple's daughter, eight, and son, 15 -- had gone off the balcony after two officers showed up at their door early Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Vehicle destroyed in rollover accident; McPherson woman injured

A McPherson woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident just west of Salina early Sunday morning. Emergency personnel were sent to an injury accident on Kansas Highway 140 (K-140) just west of the intersection with Halstead Road at 2:29 a.m. Sunday, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
SALINA, KS
The Trussville Tribune

Maplesville man killed in Saturday accident

From The Tribune staff reports CHILTON COUNTY — Alabama state troopers report that a Maplesville man has been killed in a single-car accident on Saturday evening, March 19, 2022. Bobby Mims, 80, was killed when the 2004 Mercury Sable he was driving left the road and struck a tree at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, a […]
MAPLESVILLE, AL
UPI News

Gunmen kill 2 border police officers in northern Israel

March 28 (UPI) -- Two police officers were fatally shot in a terrorist attack committed by the Islamic State in northern Israel, authorities and officials said, as the United States' top diplomat was in the country for a historic summit with several Arab nations. The border police officers killed Sunday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Man Injured in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

A Knob Noster man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1997 Harley Davidson, driven by 53-year-old Robert A. Graff of Knob Noster, was on Missouri 13 at the Business 13 South Junction around 2:30 p.m., when the Patrol says he “was delayed in observing the intersection, causing him to abruptly apply the brakes.” The Harley began to skid, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned on its left side. The driver was ejected.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
Shropshire Star

Four US soldiers killed in plane crash during Nato exercise in Norway

Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Store said his sympathies go to the soldiers’ families. Four US soldiers have been killed in a plane crash during a Nato exercise in Norway unrelated to the Ukraine war. Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Store tweeted that they were killed in a...
MILITARY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy