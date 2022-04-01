How impactful is Marcus Smart's defense with the Boston Celtics?

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Despite it being decades since any NBA backcourt player won the award, Boston Celtics veteran point guard Marcus Smart now finds himself a leader in the race for the NBA’s 2022 Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Award due to his contributions to the NBA’s best defense this season.

Able to defend guards, forwards and centers, the Flower Mound native regularly thrills fans and enrages opponents on the court for Boston, His defensive exploits and ability to sell calls in ways that infuriate the fans of teams he plays, Smart may well finally get his due.

Thus, it probably should not surprise that Smart found himself the subject of NBC Sports Boston’s “Forsberg’s Four” segment that has eponymous host Chris Forsberg discussing the four things he likes best about the Boston guard’s DPOY-level defense.

Check out the clip embedded above to see what the NBC Sports Boston host likes the most about Smart’s defense.

