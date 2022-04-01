ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Man, woman describe learning they were half-siblings after alleged fertility fraud

By Cathy Becker, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7w8q_0ewTwOkW00
ABC News

NEW YORK — David Berry and Morgan Helquist grew up in Rochester, New York, without knowing they were each other's half-siblings.

It was only when Berry, now 37 and living in Miami, took a DNA test several years ago that he began to unravel his biological history.

He said he learned his father was not his biological father. He also learned he had half-siblings, including Helquist, whom he reached out to and then met in-person.

"We were just talking, I grabbed his face, I just looked and I was like, 'Why is your face on my face?'" Helquist, 36, told ABC News of one of their initial meetings. "I just couldn't understand. It was the craziest experience I've ever had."

Helquist, who still lives in the Rochester area, and Berry, would go on to find more half-siblings, as first reported by The New York Times.

"There was five of us and we were all the same age -- and 6 and then 7 -- and it started to feel like, well, if there's seven, there might be 20 and if there's 20, there might be a hundred," said Helquist. "And I started to feel terrified."

Helquist and Berry said their half-siblings' mothers used artificial insemination using the same fertility doctor: Dr. Morris Wortman.

When a biological daughter of Wortman's agreed to take a DNA test, Berry said her DNA matched his and Helquist's and their half-siblings.

Both Helquist and Berry's mothers said Wortman told them he was using sperm from an anonymous medical student, not on his own.

"He had my permission to use a donor, specifically a medical student," Karen Berry told ABC News. "He did not have my permission to use his own sperm for a donation."

David Berry said of the revelation, "I'm the product of something that should have never happened with a an unconscionable violation of ethics at a minimum."

"I can't escape because his DNA is in me. His DNA is in my son," he said. "I wrestle with that."

Describing how she told her mother the news, Helquist said, "When we found out there wasn't any need to tell her. I was screaming and sobbing at the top of my lungs."

Helquist said Wortman had been her gynecologist for the past decade. "He knew the whole time who he was, and I didn't. He took away that choice for me."

She filed a lawsuit against Wortman in September, alleging, among other things, that he committed medical malpractice by treating her when he likely knew he was her biological father.

Wortman has denied the charges through his legal team.

Only seven states in the U.S. specifically penalize physicians for fertility fraud. Other states, like New York, only have laws pending.

Helquist is the only one of her half-siblings who may have a legal cause of action, which she said rests on Wortman's past role as her gynecologist.

"I do not have a fertility fraud case," she said. "I have a case because he touched my body without my consent."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton

66K+

Followers

95K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Follow WHIO Dayton and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
Daily Mail

Mother who was advised to terminate her pregnancy because her daughter with spina bifida would 'never lead a normal life' reveals she's defied doctors' predictions and is now learning to walk

A toddler born with spina bifida who underwent spinal surgery while still inside her mother's womb has defied the odds and is now learning to walk. Lacey Grace Bower's parents, Michelle and Michael Bower, were urged to terminate her pregnancy when they received her diagnosis after her 20-week scan. But...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Long Beach Tribune

Three-month-old dies of Covid-19 because the mother “wanted to treat it naturally before going to any doctors,” charged

While the majority of the Covid-19 cases in minor children and babies will recover from the virus without developing severe condition, some of them develop symptoms and are required to undergo proper treatment. A proper treatment was required for a 3-month-old Covid-ill infant who was left home alone for a whole day in the care of the 9-year-old sibling, but the baby later died in hospital.
RELATIONSHIPS
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Fertility#Dna Test#Abc News#The New York Times
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Australian Survivor star Josh Millgate breaks down in tears as he discovers his fiancée Saige is pregnant after receiving an emotional letter from home

Josh Millgate broke down in tears as he discovered his fiancée Saige was pregnant during Sunday night's episode of Australian Survivor. The 31-year-old pilot became emotional after he received a letter from home with an ultrasound inside. He immediately burst into tears after realising he was going to be...
CELEBRITIES
Gillian Sisley

Man Humiliates Woman for Getting Pregnant after Infertility

Should some opinions just be left to one’s self?. Some people have always known they want to be parents, and for them to conceive is a true gift. While not everyone wants to have children, for some a child is a miracle. And with 3.7 million babies born each and every year in the US, these little miracles are something many experience on a daily basis.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
66K+
Followers
95K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy