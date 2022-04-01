Northeast Florida Regional Airport Celebrates the Arrival of Elite Airways New Nonstop Jet Service to/from Portland, Maine
St. Augustine, FL – Elite Airways LLC began scheduled operations this past weekend between Northeast Florida Regional Airport (UST) and Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Maine—marking the expansion of commercial air service at NFRA in St. Augustine, Florida. After a three-hour nonstop flight, inbound passengers were greeted by airport staff and...www.flaglernewsweekly.com
