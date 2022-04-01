Northeast Florida Regional Airport Celebrates the Arrival of Elite Airways New Nonstop Jet Service to/from Portland, Maine

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.

LIFESTYLE ・ 18 DAYS AGO