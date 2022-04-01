Demi Moore Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating A Highly Respected Chef

Click here to read the full article.

Demi Moore has rarely been averse to sharing details regarding her personal life. The actress regularly offers updates about her three stunning daughters , whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and more recently showed her former husband a lot of support following news that he’s taking a step back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis . But there’s one part of Moore’s life she’s kept pretty guarded as of late — her dating life. Now, however, a new report suggests the A Few Good Men star has been quietly dating chef Daniel Humm for months.

Humm is a famed and highly regarded restauranteur, responsible for establishments such as Eleven Madison Park, The NoMad, and Davies and Brook. While it’s not exactly clear how the two met, Page Six reports Moore and Humm have been dating for several months, and all seems to be going really well . “They are really hot and heavy at the moment,” a source shared with the outlet.

“Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there.” Further elevating the speculation, Humm and Moore were spotted together at the Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in early March, per Page Six. Based on the report, if Moore really is dating Humm, we can totally understand why she’d want to keep her new romance as private as possible.

Ever since her foray into the entertainment industry, Moore’s romantic life has been scrutinized time and again. It’s honestly no wonder she’d prefer to keep this particular relationship as private as possible. Regardless, we’ll be just as thrilled to see the actress living her best life and sharing details about her potential new romance when she feels comfortable.

