Place your hands on something stable if you’re drunk and start feeling dizzy.

The fluids in your ear are responsible for your balance, but alcohol can upset their equilibrium. If you start feeling dizzy, place your hands on something solid and stable, like a tabletop, to help your brain recalibrate your balance.

If you’re in bed and still feeling dizzy, place one of your feet on the ground.

This will help your brain recalculate your position.

